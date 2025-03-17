3 Reasons why Austin Theory got squashed in 10 seconds on WWE RAW

This week's WWE RAW in Brussels, Belgium, featured some of the most intriguing storylines and incredible matches on the Road to WrestleMania. One of them featured Austin Theory facing the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match winner, Jey Uso.

Both men had a lot of anticipation built, but things changed in seconds after the match kicked off. Jey Uso squashed Theory in a mere ten seconds on the show, making headlines.

However, the reason for Theory's squash is still uncertain. Let's check out a few reasons why this happened.

#3. WWE needs Jey Uso as the biggest star on RAW

The 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner is set to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. Leading to one of the biggest matches of his career, Jey Uso is trying to gain momentum to battle The Ring General, who has already defeated Jey multiple times. The YEET Master is one of the top babyfaces, and the company has been pushing Uso strongly in recent weeks.

Further, a squash match victory against Theory proves that Triple H has a lot of faith in Main Event Jey Uso and might end up defeating Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania.

#2. Triple H has lost interest in former United States Champion

Austin Theory has already proved that he is one of the most incredible in-ring performers in the company, and he has been trying to get to the top since Vince McMahon's exit from the promotion.

While Thoery, alongside his tag team partner Grayson Waller, won the WWE Tag Team Championship last year, the tables have turned around drastically. After losing the tag title to #DIY, A-Town Down Under has been booked poorly in recent months.

The recent squash match between Jey Uso and Austin Theory seems to be a clear signal that Triple H has completely lost interest in the star, who was once billed as a future world champion after defeating John Cena at WrestleMania 39.

#1. WWE is planting seeds for Austin Theory vs. Grayson Waller

Over the past few months, WWE has been planting seeds for a potential feud between Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, and the recent squash match might also be a signal because of it.

The Stamford-based company has been trying to develop a feud between the A-Town Down Under with WrestleMania around the corner. With the recent teases of a potential rivalry between both men, time will tell when Triple H finally pulls the trigger and breaks up Waller and Theory.

