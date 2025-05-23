3 Indications that the Wyatt Sicks vs. Alexa Bliss feud on WWE SmackDown is inevitable

WWE Friday Night SmackDown is a hit show that airs on the USA Network every week. The program has been on the air, albeit with different networks, for over 25 years, dating back to its launch in 1999.

The blue brand is currently home to numerous top stars. Notable names, both present and absent, include Cody Rhodes, John Cena, LA Knight, Jacob Fatu, Tiffany Stratton, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill, among others.

Arguably, one of the biggest names on Friday Night SmackDown is Alexa Bliss. The multi-time world champion returned to television a few weeks ago, and fans are excited to see what she does next. One consistent theory has been that she could unite with The Wyatt Sicks.

However, a union with the creepy stable led by Uncle Howdy might not actually be in the cards. Instead, several indicators suggest that Alexa could be feuding with The Wyatt Sicks rather than teaming up with them. This article will take a look at a handful of reasons why a feud, not a union, is seemingly inevitable.

Below are three indications that the Wyatt Sicks vs. Alexa Bliss feud on WWE SmackDown is inevitable.

#3. Uncle Howdy used to stalk Alexa Bliss in WWE

The Wyatt Sicks is a stable currently assigned to WWE SmackDown that debuted on RAW last year. The group currently consists of five members, including Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, and Erick Rowan. Meanwhile, the sinister and creepy Uncle Howdy leads the stable.

Uncle Howdy is not new to WWE. Of course, fans know he was once best known as Bo Dallas, but aside from that, the Uncle Howdy character actually first debuted toward the end of 2022. He was haunting and later aligned himself with Bray Wyatt.

Soon, Howdy began to shift his focus and started to haunt Alexa Bliss. Some would say his behavior was borderline stalking. While some fans believe this was the start of Alexa joining the two, that never played out due to Bliss taking an extended leave of absence.

What if that wasn't the case, though? As far as fans know, Alexa hated it. She did not want Uncle Howdy around and didn't hide that fact. If he was stalking her, maybe she was never meant to be friendly with Howdy or even Bray. Instead, they could have an antagonistic relationship that could lead to a rivalry, not an embrace.

#2. Alexa Bliss once betrayed Bray Wyatt

Some may wonder why Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt would attempt to antagonize Alexa Bliss. This is a fair question on the surface, as WWE fans fondly remember Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt as a duo.

The two regularly put on highly entertaining Firefly Funhouse skits and even worked together to fight Randy Orton and others. However, what some WWE fans might forget is what happened at WrestleMania 37.

The Sunday part of the two-night weekend opened up with Randy Orton vs. The Fiend. In a move that shocked fans all around the world, Alexa betrayed Wyatt, distracting The Fiend and allowing The Viper to win. The two had a stare-down afterwards, but Bray was soon released by Vince McMahon, leaving the next step in the story unresolved.

With that in mind, it makes sense why Uncle Howdy was haunting Alexa. It wasn't to get her to join their side. Instead, it was an attempt to punish Bliss for her betrayal. In many ways, Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks serve as the conscience of WWE.

#1. The Wyatt Sicks are likely taking notice of Alexa Bliss trying to pal around with Charlotte Flair

As mentioned in the previous entry, Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks serve as the conscience of WWE. When they debuted, they targeted Chad Gable and later American Made. They didn't hide their reasons. The group targeted them because of how Gable mistreated, abused, and betrayed The Alpha Academy.

The Miz was their next target, and the same theme was apparent. The Miz was and is a bad person who betrays and manipulates anyone he can to get ahead. Bo Dallas experienced that firsthand.

Now, Alexa Bliss is seemingly aligning herself with Charlotte Flair, or at least attempting to do so. Flair's character is a manipulator who will step on anyone to get ahead. She calls herself The Queen, and she is a ruthless monarch.

If there are already issues between The Wyatt Sicks and Alexa, the group seeing Bliss attempt to align with a vicious person who has a history of hurting others underneath her may be the last straw. A union between Flair and Bliss could be what truly shifts this feud into gear and brings The Wyatt Sicks out of hiding.

