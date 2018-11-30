3 Initial Main Roster Rivalries for Lars Sullivan

Who will face the wrath of Lars Sullivan on the main roster?

Lars Sullivan has been confirmed as the new main roster recruit from NXT. Unlike all the other wrestlers in WWE today, Lars will be functioning as a free-agent working on both main roster brands just like John Cena. The WWE will then continue a storyline where the General Manager of both the brands will try hard to get Lars to exclusively sign on their brand.

Lars is no ordinary wrestler, but one who has freakishly large hands and immense power for his size. He has only been beaten via pinfall once in NXT, and never competed for any other wrestling promotion or on the independent circuit before.

Lars is yet to win a championship in WWE which is quite surprising for a wrestler of his calibre, but there is little doubt that he will win a championship on the main roster very soon after making his debut.

As WWE will try to make his leave a mark on both the brands before one brand successfully signs him on exclusively, there are many rivalries he can engage in to become a dominant force on the main roster.

With that said, we have picked out three men who Lars can initially feud with to establish himself before moving onto greater things.

#3 Dolph Ziggler

It seems like McIntyre and Ziggler have already parted ways

Dolph Ziggler is probably the most experienced man on RAW today. Not only is he good on the mic, but he is also one of the better in-ring competitors in WWE today.

Dolph is functioning as a top heel on Raw but has been stuck in a one-dimensional feud with Seth Rollins which is not doing much for him and damaging his reputation.

Lars could show up on Raw and make Dolph his first target as Dolph is not only a veteran but also one of the smaller wrestlers who can be thrown around to show the new comer’s power and dominance.

As Lars will want to make his way up as a championship material wrestler soon on the main roster, Dolph is a great target as he has won many championships in the past, was the previous Intercontinental Champion, and also has done enough in his career to start putting some wrestlers over now.

