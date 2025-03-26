3 injured WWE Superstars who can return at WrestleMania 41 and 2 who won't

WrestleMania 41 is a few weeks away, and the card for The Show of Shows has begun to take shape and the Sports Entertainment juggernaut has pieced together a loaded line-up packed with talent. However, many WWE Superstars have missed The Road to WrestleMania.

Some of these performers, who were sidelined with injuries, could return at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Others could make a comeback after 'Mania Season.'

On that note, let's look at three superstars who can return at WrestleMania 41 and two who won't.

#4. Tonga Loa can return at WrestleMania 41 to help Solo Sikoa defeat Jacob Fatu

The New Bloodline has not been the same since Solo Sikoa lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns on RAW's Netflix debut. Tensions have grown between the former Tribal Chief and Jacob Fatu.

The Samoan Werewolf is in the middle of a sizeable singles push, and he may have his Mania debut against Sikoa in Las Vegas. While it's never smart to bet against Fatu, The Street Champ may have a trick up his sleeve.

Tonga Loa suffered an injury at Survivor Series: WarGames several months ago. In his absence, The New Bloodline has struggled with rising tensions between Fatu and Sikoa.

Realizing that he cannot defeat Fatu alone, Sikoa may execute a master plan to defeat The Samoan Werewolf. Tonga Loa could interfere in the closing moments of the bout, distracting Fatu. The distraction would allow enough time for Sikoa to hit a Samoan Spike for the win.

#3. "Big" Bronson Reed will certainly miss The Show of Shows

Tonga Loa wasn't the only person to suffer an injury inside WarGames as "Big" Bronson Reed suffered a foot injury at Survivor Series. Reed underwent surgery, which will keep him out of The Show of Shows.

The "Auszilla" has acknowledged and confirmed that he will miss WrestleMania. The former NXT North American Champion was in the middle of a major singles push, feuding against the likes of Seth "Freakin" Rollins and aligning with The New Bloodline.

The recovery timeline should see Reed return soon after the conclusion of Mania season. He could quickly wreak destruction and put the locker room on notice again.

#2. The Kabuki Warriors could return to help IYO SKY retain the Women's World Championship

IYO SKY shocked the world by defeating Rhea Ripley to become the Women's World Champion. The Genius of The Sky will defend her belt against Ripley and Bianca Belair in Vegas.

SKY deserves extra-credit for achieiving so much success alone. However, the EST and The Eradicator pose a dangerous challenge at WrestleMania 41, and SKY could need help from a few injured friends.

The Kabuki Warriors, Asuka, and Kairi Sane, have been dealing with injuries. The Empress of Tomorrow injured her knee last May, while Sane suffered an arm injury in December.

If both stars are cleared, they could invade the Triple Threat match at Mania to help SKY retain the Women's World Championship.

#1. Ilja Dragunov's return will not happen at WrestleMania 41

Ilja Dragunov's WrestleMania dreams were crushed in September 2024 when he suffered an ill-timed ACL injury. Fans wanted Dragunov to face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at The Show of Shows, but circumstances wouldn't allow the dream match.

Fortunately, The Mad Dragon has made a speedy recovery, having made steady progress in little time. However, his return will not occur at Mania. There is no official word on his recovery status.

Dragunov returning on the night after Mania 41 makes more sense as The Mad Dragon could re-emerge to confront Gunther.

