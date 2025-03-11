Major Bronson Reed WWE return update - Reports

There has been a massive update on WWE Superstar Bronson Reed's return to the ring. Reed suffered a major injury during the Men's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series last year.

Ad

According to a new report from PWInsider, Bronson Reed was spotted today in Birmingham, Alabama. The 36-year-old could be in town to get the latest prognosis and timeline for his return to the ring. Reed got surgery on his ankle and foot in Alabama in December 2024.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The veteran teamed up with Solo Sikoa's version of The Bloodline in the Men's WarGames match last year at Survivor Series. Reed went for a Tsunami Splash onto Roman Reigns during the clash and suffered a major injury.

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Reed was reportedly set to continue his rivalry with Seth Rollins following WarGames, but the injury caused those plans to be canceled.

Bronson Reed reveals he will miss WWE WrestleMania 41

Bronson Reed shared that he would most likely miss WWE WrestleMania 41 this year due to his injury.

Ad

The Australian star took to social media earlier this year to provide clarity on his injury. It was reported that he had just suffered a fracture, but Reed shared that the injury was much worse.

He disclosed that he smashed his talus bone in half during the Tsunami Splash off the top of the cage at Survivor Series, and would most likely miss WrestleMania 41.

"Let's clear up some things. Dirt sheets report ankle fracture or injury. I unfortunately smashed my talus bone completely in half, I had it surgically repaired with screws and fragments taken out. Also had some bone marrow taken from my hip and put into my foot. Now this means I won't be at Raw netflix Premiere, don't expect a rumble surprise, and the biggest loss is no mania. Please keep up with me on social media at this time. Understand I've had a serious injury, undergone serious surgery, and have serious implications from that. It's not merely a fracture!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Bronson Reed was a dominant force in the ring before the injury took him out of action. It will be fascinating to see when the former champion returns to WWE television.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback