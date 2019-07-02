3 Interesting botches you missed this week on Raw (July 1st, 2019)

It was an interesting week for botches on Monday Night Raw

The one night of the year that WWE goes extreme is now just two weeks away and Paul Heyman's first night in charge of Monday Night Raw seemingly showed that there is a new era in WWE right now.

The advocate for The Beast Incarnate made some distinctive changes to the show that were apparent throughout but even though a new era began, Raw was still riddled with botches. Extreme Rules takes place on July 14th and the fact that weapons are legal in many of the matches that are part of the show is slightly worrying since some of these botches could have been avoided.

The build towards Extreme Rules and The Biggest Party of The Summer continued last night but here are some of the biggest botches that were spotted by the eagle-eyed members of the WWE Universe.

#3. Lacey Evans

Lacey Evans defeated Natalya with the help of Baron Corbin

Lacey Evans is about to step into the biggest match of her career as she competes in an Extreme Rules match alongside Baron Corbin against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at Extreme Rules on July 14th, but her botches over the past few weeks have many fans questioning why Evans is gaining such a huge push.

Evans managed to botch in her Raw Women's Championship match back at Stomping Grounds, so much so that Lynch was visibly annoyed with her opponent and can't have been happy that their feud continued after the match.

This week on Raw, Evans took on Natalya once again and was shockingly able to botch a straight forward schoolboy roll-up, but luckily Natalya was able to save it and take it into a pin of her own so that Evans didn't look too stupid.

Lacey Evans is a joke. pic.twitter.com/l79quzMHPS — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) July 2, 2019

