3 Interesting observations from AEW Double or Nothing- Unexpected debut, Cody and Dustin make headlines

Kartik Arry FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 26 May 2019, 21:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Here are a few interesting observations from the recently concluded AEW Double or Nothing

The much-awaited Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View as under the AEW brand has just recently concluded.

I personally thought that it was an enjoyable Pay-Per-View with some moments that everyone will look back upon years from now. On the other hand, it may not have been a perfect event from start-to-finish.

Despite some drawbacks, it is quite apparent that AEW has set a definite creative path for upcoming shows. Here are a few interesting observations from AEW Double or Nothing.

#3: Why Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes is a match of the year candidate

AEW Double or Nothing's best match was undoubtedly Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes.

Both brothers displayed an emotional, roller-coaster ride of back-and-forth sequences that will be ingrained in my brain forever.

Honestly, this is a type of wrestling match that we rarely see nowadays. Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes did not feature the best moves or fast-paced action from start-to-finish.

But the reason why many people regard it as the best match they have witnessed in this year so far is because of storytelling.

We rarely see matches like these nowadays. These contests pave the way for complex storytelling without selling the integrity of the performers involved. Don't get me wrong, I like fast-paced action too, but there is just something magical about matches that primarily focus on storytelling instead of the moves.

Advertisement

Also, I liked how Cody symbolized the end of Triple H's reign as the King of Kings by demolishing The Game's iconic throne with a Sledgehammer. While I can't say anything about Triple H's integrity as a showrunner, it was just a cool moment to witness on live television.

The post-match reconciliation between Cody and Dustin is a must-watch tearjerking moment. If you haven't watched Double or Nothing, then this match just might be the right place to start.

1 / 3 NEXT