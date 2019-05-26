AEW Double or Nothing: 5 Reasons why Jon Moxley FKA Dean Ambrose invaded the show

Riju Dasgupta

The world of professional wrestling just changed for good tonight

All Elite Wrestling put on its first show entitled Double or Nothing on pay-per-view and the card was stacked. While there were some disappointments, overall it was a pretty good show.

The main event ended with Chris Jericho picking up the victory against Kenny Omega in what was a pretty solid contest. And then out of the blue, Jon Moxley arrived.

A lot of you know Jon Moxley as Dean Ambrose from his time in WWE. He was a member of The Shield and one of the top babyfaces (and heels, if only for a short spell) of WWE in the current era.

But now, he seems all set and primed to be the face of AEW.

#5 He pretty much told us that he would be appearing at AEW Double or Nothing

Jon Moxley released a video at midnight on the 1st of May, the day his contract ran out. There was a lot of speculation with regard to the fact that the video had been produced by WWE, considering the really high production budget. Little do people know that AEW is run by the Khan family, a significantly richer family than the McMahons.

In one of the scenes during the video, we see two pieces of dice that are an obvious connection to the gambling and casino theme of 'Double or Nothing'. The two pieces of dice show the numbers 'two' and 'five' indicating the fact that Moxley was always going to show up at the event. And show up he did, with little fanfare but to a lot of adulation from all the fans in attendance.

As good as the show had been up until this point, it was Moxley's arrival that pretty much changed the game. Vince McMahon should be worried.

