3 interesting observations from RAW Reunion (July 22, 2019)

Kartik Arry FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.25K // 23 Jul 2019, 22:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A few interesting observations from this week's edition of Monday Night RAW (July 22)

This week's special edition of WWE Monday Night RAW (22nd July 2019) saw a lot of contrasting moments. From the 24/7 championship changing hands amongst several legends to Stone Cold Steve Austin cutting an unscripted promo towards the end of the show, last night's episode had it all.

RAW Reunion was a feel-good event throughout most of its entirety. WWE programming broke away from its normal format for one night only, and we witnessed some entertaining crossovers between the past and the present. It would be unfair to judge this show alongside standard RAW episodes that we have witnessed this year.

Let us take a look at some interesting observations from RAW Reunion 2019:

#3 Why Stone Cold Steve Austin ended the show in the most simple and satisfying manner

Most of us were expecting Stone Cold Steve Austin to raise hell by delivering a couple of stunners to current heels or longtime foes.

Oddly enough, we witnessed a RAW Reunion without any twists and turns. Sometimes, it is best to keep things simple, and Stone Cold Steve Austin's unscripted promo ended the show on a feel-good note.

Reports indicated that some segments were scrapped at the last minute due to medical clearance issues. Steve Austin's promo could have been a by-product of numerous changes made to the show's lineup as well.

I would be lying if I said that several fans didn't expect any more since it would have been cool to see Kevin Owens and Stone Cold Steve Austin delivering stunners to Shane McMahon and his clique.

But when you think about it, maybe that was the point of the show all along. A simple reunion took over this week's normal programming to deliver an adequate dose of nostalgia that fans yearn for from time-to-time.

See WWE RAW REUNION Results, Highlights of the event, & more on WWE RAW REUNION Results page.

1 / 3 NEXT