5 ways WWE can ensure the success of RAW Reunion

Kartik Arry FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 70 // 22 Jul 2019, 21:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE Hall of Famers and Legends are set to appear on the biggest reunion in Raw history

Some of the greatest Superstars in WWE history are returning to the longest-running episodic TV show in history, that is, Monday Night RAW.

Amidst a transitional period at this time of the year, WWE has increased the stakes by teasing a stacked show for one night only. RAW Reunion is set to air live tonight on July 22, 2019, and several WWE Hall of Famers and Legends have been announced to make an appearance already.

But, certain checkpoints can ensure that RAW Reunion ends up being a success to some extent. Here are 5 things WWE should do to ensure the success of RAW Reunion.

#5 A legend wins the WWE 24/7 Championship

I’m not coming back to #RAW just for the sake of coming back. I’m coming back to bring my baby home! #RAWReunion pic.twitter.com/5O7Tm5qsgP — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 20, 2019

Back when the 24/7 Championship was initially announced to be part of WWE's regular programming schedule, it was made clear that the title could be won by any Superstar on any given WWE brand, no matter how big or small, as well as Legends and alumni that have entertained us fans over the years. RAW Reunion could be the perfect place for a Legend to take over the 24/7 title scenario.

As you can see above, Mick Foley has already staked his claim on winning the title from R-Truth, and even if that doesn't end up being the case, there are a vast number of Legends who might become the new 24/7 Champion on the same night. The 24/7 Title segment for RAW Reunion will be a crucial factor that may determine the show's success in the end.

This is because R-Truth and Drake Maverick have been consistently involved in one of the best segments of RAW and SmackDown every week, and thus, fans already have higher expectations from 24/7 title shenanigans on RAW Reunion as well.

Whatever the case may be, let us hope that WWE makes the most entertaining decision regarding these bits, since the 24/7 title segments define 'wrestling entertainment' perfectly.

Catch all the Live Updates from RAW Reunion right here!

1 / 5 NEXT