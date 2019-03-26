WWE Raw: 3 Interesting observations from this week's Monday Night RAW (March 25, 2019)

A few interesting observations from this week's edition of Monday Night RAW (Mar. 25)

This week's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW (25th March 2019) saw a lot of contrasting moments. Right from Roman Reigns accepting Drew McIntyre's challenge at WrestleMania 35 to Dean Ambrose battling it out with the Scottish Psychopath in a Last Man Standing Match; last night's episode had it all.

The show itself was quite odd, considering that WrestleMania 35 is closer than ever, and we are subjected to intentionally parody-themed skits including Elias and Braun Strowman, while big names such as Batista and Brock Lesnar did not appear during last night's episode. On top of that, the show ended on a pretty uncharacteristic note for a particular wrestler (Dean Ambrose) when you think about it.

Having mentioned that, let us take a look at some interesting observations from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW...

#3. Seth Rollins is here to answer our 'thoughts and prayers', but what happens after (if) he conquers the Beast?

Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins had a confrontation during the episode

I personally felt that last night's segment involving a back-and-forth exchange of words between Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins was pretty good for what it was.

Brock Lesnar's absence prompted both Heyman and Rollins to bring the best out of each other (verbally).

Heyman's subject matter at hand involved the idea of Seth Rollins asking for the fans' 'thoughts and prayers', and it was a focal character point for Rollins when he revealed that the Architect was here to 'answer' our 'thoughts and prayers', not ask for them (we also witnessed one of the best fan reactions on Monday Night RAW during this segment).

But what happens after? One of the biggest problems of being a champion is to sustain one's momentum after climbing atop the hill. We all know that the only way to go from the peak of a mountain is downwards, and usually, many babyfaces are unable to sustain their momentum after succeeding in the 'chase' for the title).

Will Seth Rollins be able to live up to his expectations after (if) he dethrones Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35?

