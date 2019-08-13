3 interesting observations from this week's RAW (August 12, 2019)

A few interesting observations from this week's edition of Monday Night RAW (August 12)

This week's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW (12th August 2019) saw a lot of contrasting moments. From Sasha Banks' massive heel turn to Braun Strowman demolishing The O.C. after the main event, last night's episode had it all.

The show felt unevenly structured from start to finish. While RAW has managed to impress several viewers throughout recent weeks, last night's episode featured a lot of fillers without addressing the hottest storylines following SummerSlam. It wasn't all bad though.

Let us take a look at some interesting observations from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW:

#3 Braun Strowman's chaotic involvement has pushed the focus away from Seth Rollins' Universal Championship

Braun Strowman came to Seth Rollins and Ricochet's aid after The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) completely dominated the current Universal Champion last night.

It is great to see Braun Strowman being used effectively on the red brand. The Monster Among Men is capable of impressive feats, and perhaps this could be Strowman's chance to achieve success similar to his prime run a few years ago.

Strowman's involvement has lead to a U.S. Title match between himself and the current champion AJ Styles next week.

This shifts focus from the idea of Styles or Strowman feuding with Seth Rollins next. We also saw a brief moment with Paul Heyman being mad about Brock Lesnar not being given the opportunity for a rematch against The Beastslayer.

If Lesnar is removed from the equation for the time being, it seems like we have a lot of potential choices to pick from when strictly discussing about Seth Rollins' next feud.

So not only does Braun Strowman have something worthwhile to do, but we can also speculate about how Seth Rollins will kickstart his new reign as Universal Champion.

