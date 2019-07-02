×
3 Interesting observations from this week's RAW (July 1, 2019)

Kartik Arry
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
430   //    02 Jul 2019, 14:04 IST

A few interesting observations from this week's edition of Monday Night RAW (July 1)
A few interesting observations from this week's edition of Monday Night RAW (July 1)

This week's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW (1st July 2019) saw a lot of contrasting moments. From Braun Strowman driving Bobby Lashley through an LED Wall to The Undertaker sending a chilling message to Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre, last night's episode had it all.

This particular edition of RAW was excellent, to say the least. It was intense, hilarious, extreme, weird and quite athletic to some extent as well. These are the elements which make sure that RAW is an entertaining show from start to finish. Let us see if Paul Heyman can keep the same momentum going for the next few weeks.

Let us take a look at some interesting observations from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

#3 The Undertaker explained the reason for his comeback during the episode

The WWE Universe demanded a kayfabe explanation as to why The Deadman would come out to save Roman Reigns against Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon last week.

We all know that kayfabe explanations aside, The Undertaker wants redemption after an embarrassing match against Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown 2019.

But as far as this story goes, it looks like The Deadman is here to finally set things straight.

Both RAW and SmackDown Live have suffered from Shane McMahon's overexposure in recent times, and while The Undertaker had respect for Shane McMahon after their brutal encounter at WrestleMania 32, it seems like McMahon's lust for greed and power will ultimately lead to the character's own downfall.

In contradiction what all fans previously thought, this is not about Roman Reigns at all. As a matter of fact, the Deadman would only save Roman Reigns to set his vendetta against Shane McMahon and his cohorts.

What seems quite interesting to me is that The Undertaker's agenda against Shane McMahon will likely turn the former's attention towards Drew McIntyre in the near future.

See WWE RAW Results, Highlights of the event, & more on WWE RAW Results page.

