3 interesting observations from this week's RAW (June 24, 2019)

A few interesting observations from this week's edition of Monday Night RAW (June 24)

This week's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW (2th June 2019) saw a lot of contrasting moments. From The Undertaker saving Roman Reigns against Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon to a chaotic shuffle involving R-Truth's 24/7 Title between various Superstars, last night's episode had it all.

This episode of RAW was quite momentous from start-to-finish. Some segments felt quite uninteresting as compared to the big moments from last night's show, but there were a lot of interesting takeaways from the episode at the same time.

Let us take a look at some interesting observations from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

#3 The 24/7 Championship has singlehandedly changed the format of Monday Night RAW

The 24/7 Championship changed hands 5 times during the course of last night's show. The title eventually ended up in R-Truth's hands once again.

These events unfolded during different instances of the same show. It all started when R-Truth and Carmella wer invited to be special guests on Miz TV. Drake Maverick eventually came out to ask for a title rematch, and even after that, Maverick failed to regain the 24/7 Championship.

It will be interesting to see how Drake Maverick's character arc shapes up in the next few weeks, because even though it is all part of a comedic premise, we have to realize that Maverick has essentially lost everything now.

The second half of the 24/7 Title shenanigans concluded when R-Truth crashed a singles match between Heath Slater and Mojo Rawley. This is where the title changed several hands before R-Truth eventually won it back again.

These events show us that the 24/7 Championship fiasco has essentially changed the format of Monday Night RAW in a good way. The segments shape up an entire week of RAW and SmackDown Live, and it seems like everything else is booked in accordance with R-Truth's insanely popular shenanigans every week.

