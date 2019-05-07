3 Interesting observations from this week's RAW (May 6, 2019)

A few interesting observations from this week's edition of Monday Night RAW (May 6)

This week's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW (6th May 2019) saw a lot of contrasting moments. Right from WWE's newly enforced Wild Card rule to a WWE Championship WrestleMania 35 rematch as the main event, last night's episode had it all.

Without a shadow of a doubt, this week's RAW was entertaining from start-to-finish, which is a compliment, since the show returned to its banal tone in the past few weeks. So it was definitely a breath of fresh air to see WWE shaking things around a bit, even if that means creating controversy for all the wrong reasons (The Usos-Revival segment).

Was all of it good? Probably not. But anything different from the usual RAW format seems like a change at this point.

Let us take a look at some interesting observations from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW

#3: Why The Wild Card rule was enforced by Vince McMahon

The Wild Card Rule automatically retcons this year's Superstar Shake-Up

Fans are furious over the newly enforced Wild Card rule from last night's RAW episode. The rule automatically takes away all the credibility from the recently concluded Superstar Shake Up and the Brand Split as well.

However, despite Vince McMahon making the announcement look like an act of improvisation, there might be concrete reasons behind why this rule was put in effect.

The Wild Card rule is beneficial to the WWE-Fox deal later this year, where SmackDown Live could also use top stars from RAW. As a matter of fact, given that RAW continues to suffer from a ratings-slump every now and then, the shuffling of top stars from one show to another ensures that both shows have the same amount of star power.

The Wild Card rule also brings about some unpredictability to the table, where any 3 stars from one show could appear in the other on any given night.

Truth be told, this particular rule has a lot of drawbacks at the same time, but in WWE's frantic attempt to shake things around post-WrestleMania season, it makes sense why they would put such a decision into effect without any anticipation at the very last minute.

