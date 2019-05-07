WWE RAW: 5 Things Bray Wyatt secretly told us through the death of Ramblin Rabbit

There were many clues in this week's Firefly Fun House!

This week's episode of RAW was an exciting one. There were undoubtedly some big high points but at the same time, there were such massive lows that I wondered what I was even watching as a fully grown adult.

But thankfully, in this segment, we will not talk about The Revival's itchy trunks and focus instead on one of the high points of the show this week. I thought that there were quite a few interesting points to note from this week's episode of the Firefly Fun House once again.

If you think that I missed out on anything, I would love to hear your take in the comments. Bray Wyatt has also, on Twitter, asked a riddle to the WWE Universe, so one assumes that he loves teasing his fans with a barrage of clues.

Here are 5 things that I spotted from this week's Firefly Fun House segment (and the associated posts).

#5 A Game of Thrones reference

What is dead may never die. pic.twitter.com/JuwHn3goRS — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 7, 2019

Shortly after the untimely demise of everyone's favourite toy bunny, Ramblin' Rabbit, Bray Wyatt went to Twitter and posted the message above. The caption - 'What is dead may never die' comes from Game of Thrones, the hit HBO show. The series is currently in its final season and I wouldn't be surprised if Wyatt is a big fan too.

I have interviewed Rosemary from Impact Wrestling in the past and her finisher is called 'The Red Wedding', which is a clear nod to the TV series. Another one of her moves is called the Upside Down which is a tribute to yet another popular television show called Stranger Things.

'What is dead may never die' is a common saying in the religion of the Drowned God in Game of Thrones, like I've mentioned. It is famously said by Theon Greyjoy.

