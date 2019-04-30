WWE RAW: 5 things Bray Wyatt secretly told us during the Firefly Fun House segment this week

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 9.60K // 30 Apr 2019, 09:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Man, this could turn out to be very creepy indeed

Bray Wyatt may be the most interesting character in the WWE roster. Some may argue my statement and say that he always had the most interesting character in the company and yes, that would be a hard one to dispute, really.

But, during a show where your attention wavers ever so often over the course of three hours, his was the only segment that made me perk up my ears and pay attention. In this article, I shall point out and reveal 5 things that Bray Wyatt revealed through this week's segment.

Be sure to let me know if you think I may have missed out on one thing or the other during the course of the said segment. So much of what Bray Wyatt says is cryptic and I'm sure that I may not have caught on to everything.

Here are 5 things that I noticed during this week's show...

#5 His character is still dark and very demented

I know that a lot of fans were disappointed by the fact that Bray Wyatt is no longer a cult leader. They've likened his new character to a cartoon and to a children's show, and you cannot fault them. Because at first glance, it certainly does seem that way.

But it is quite clear that there's certainly something very amiss and very demented about Wyatt's current persona. I mean last week he tore apart a cutout of his former self with a chainsaw, didn't he? And this week's edition, while innocent on the surface, just seemed to be twisted and insane as well.

I'm just guessing that Bray Wyatt's character will get crazier and more creepy as the weeks pass. Like it or hate it, this character cannot be ignored at all.

1 / 5 NEXT