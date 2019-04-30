×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE RAW: 5 things Bray Wyatt secretly told us during the Firefly Fun House segment this week

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
9.60K   //    30 Apr 2019, 09:02 IST

Man, this could turn out to be very creepy indeed
Man, this could turn out to be very creepy indeed

Bray Wyatt may be the most interesting character in the WWE roster. Some may argue my statement and say that he always had the most interesting character in the company and yes, that would be a hard one to dispute, really.

But, during a show where your attention wavers ever so often over the course of three hours, his was the only segment that made me perk up my ears and pay attention. In this article, I shall point out and reveal 5 things that Bray Wyatt revealed through this week's segment.

Be sure to let me know if you think I may have missed out on one thing or the other during the course of the said segment. So much of what Bray Wyatt says is cryptic and I'm sure that I may not have caught on to everything.

Here are 5 things that I noticed during this week's show...

#5 His character is still dark and very demented

I know that a lot of fans were disappointed by the fact that Bray Wyatt is no longer a cult leader. They've likened his new character to a cartoon and to a children's show, and you cannot fault them. Because at first glance, it certainly does seem that way.

But it is quite clear that there's certainly something very amiss and very demented about Wyatt's current persona. I mean last week he tore apart a cutout of his former self with a chainsaw, didn't he? And this week's edition, while innocent on the surface, just seemed to be twisted and insane as well.

I'm just guessing that Bray Wyatt's character will get crazier and more creepy as the weeks pass. Like it or hate it, this character cannot be ignored at all.


1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw The Wyatt Family Bray Wyatt WWE Points To Note
Advertisement
WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Bray Wyatt was repackaged & the Firefly Fun House was introduced 
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who could join Bray Wyatt in the Firefly Fun House
RELATED STORY
5 Likeliest WWE Superstars to be Abby The Witch in Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House 
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WWE's backup plan if Bray Wyatt's 'Firefly Fun House' gimmick flopped revealed
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Possible reason why Bray Wyatt named his buzzard 'Mercy' on WWE RAW
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why the WWE gave Bray Wyatt a new gimmick 
RELATED STORY
4 Times that Bray Wyatt eerily predicted the WWE future and got it right
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of WWE RAW- Bray Wyatt returns, Hilarious botches
RELATED STORY
5 biggest WWE backstage secrets that Bray Wyatt revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Bray Wyatt returns with an unexpected demented new gimmick
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us