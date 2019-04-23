Opinion: Possible reason why Bray Wyatt named his buzzard 'Mercy' on WWE RAW

The connection is actually quite obvious to any WWE fan

What is Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House?

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, we saw a brand new character introduced for Bray Wyatt. Gone was the whole cult-leader, swamp man persona, only to be replaced by perhaps an even more sinister and creepy gimmick.

Bray Wyatt is now the leader of what he's calling the Firefly Fun House, something that has gotten all of the internet world buzzing right now. Two of the characters that he's teasing through this gimmick are Mercy The Buzzard and Pammy The Witch.

Mercy The Buzzard

We've often heard Bray Wyatt talk about 'following the buzzards', and therefore the rationale for him introducing the character of a buzzard is quite obvious at first glance. But the name actually comes from one of Bray Wyatt's favourite WWE characters- Waylon Mercy.

Mercy the Buzzard is a nice nod to the classic WWF character. It will be interesting to see who is eventually cast to play this role from the current roster. Someone like Eric Young could ideally be an ideal candidate.

Who is Waylon Mercy?

Waylon Mercy was the original creepy character of WWE, who made his debut in 1995, based upon the character that Robert De Niro played in Cape Fear. I'm assuming that this character of Bray Wyatt will indeed be very similar to that of Mercy's, who was the perfect gentlemen until the bell rang and he unleashed his vicious side.

Mercy made an instant impression upon his debut in 1995 but had to retire in the same year owing to injuries. Wyatt has spoken about Mercy's influence on his own gimmick in the past. In fact, Dan Spivey, who played Mercy even suggested Bray Wyatt's character to him in the WWE Performance Center.

What's next?

The stage is set for WWE to introduce the man they will cast as Mercy The Buzzard and also his sister companion, Pammy The Witch. Who may or may not have another sister called Abigail. Things could get very interesting...