WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Bray Wyatt was repackaged & the Firefly Fun House was introduced

Could this be the gimmick that takes Wyatt sky high?

We'd all seen the creepy vignettes for days on end. We'd all made many speculations about how Bray Wyatt's new persona would essentially be. And then finally, we saw Bray Wyatt emerge in a brand new avatar. But it was not the same creepy weird cult leader persona that we were all used to!

Instead, it was a happier, quirkier Bray Wyatt whose new persona was creepy, albeit in a completely different manner. Why did WWE decide to change up one of their most popular characters? I shall attempt to answer this very question in this article.

Please leave a comment and let me know your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. I would love to hear your thoughts and views as well.

Here's what I think about this change of gimmick myself...

#5 A fresh new start for Wyatt

I am quite intrigued .... https://t.co/rQyE3vImef — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 23, 2019

I had a chance to interview Matt Hardy when he was doing media rounds in India. Back then, he'd told me why we'd not seen Bray Wyatt on television in so long:

I think Bray needed a little time off. He'd had a car accident. So, I think it was just a little bit of time off for everyone. So, I think you'll see an evolution of Bray Wyatt and an evolution of Matt Hardy.

This is certainly an evolution of sorts for Wyatt, because even though there's an element of horror to the gimmick, it's not as outright supernatural as The Undertaker's old persona. It's more on the lines of Waylon Mercy, a character you should YouTube, if you are not familiar with him yet. In fact, Mercy The Buzzard could really be a nod to Waylon Mercy.

But it freshens Wyatt's character up. It totally allows him to do somethng new!

