6 WWE Superstars we could see in a new Wyatt Family

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 13.89K // 21 Apr 2019, 22:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

We have been seeing signs of his return for weeks!

Matt Hardy was in India doing media a few months ago, and I had a chance to interview the legend, asking about his in-ring future. While answering the question he also shed some light on what happened with Bray Wyatt:

I think Bray needed a little time off. He'd had a car accident. So, I think it was just a little bit of time off for everyone. So, I think you'll see an evolution of Bray Wyatt and an evolution of Matt Hardy.

As much as I would like to see Bray Wyatt return as a singles competitor, we all know that he fares better when he's a cult leader. In fact, the vignettes that we've been seeing these days point to the fact that he'd actually be a puppet master when he does return. Expect him to be back at any time now.

So, if he does reunite the Wyatt Family, who would the new members be? We all know that Luke Harper has asked for his release, so his days in the ranks of the family may indeed be numbered.

Let me suggest a few alternatives for the new Wyatt Family...

#6 & 5 The Ascension

You’re work always makes me smile. Thank you 🤘☠️🤘 https://t.co/7mtMxll9Rr — Viktor (@ViktorRiseWWE) March 20, 2019

It's been a while since we've seen The Ascension on TV, and I think repackaging them and making them Bray Wyatt's muscle men may be the best career move for the duo. After all, anything is better than being benched and not having a role at all.

The Ascension has always been on the fringes of a supernatural gimmick, and having them become a part of the Wyatt Family will only serve them well. Bray Wyatt can pull their strings and have them carry out acts of mayhem and destruction in WWE, elevating them.

1 / 6 NEXT