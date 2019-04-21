×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

6 WWE Superstars we could see in a new Wyatt Family

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
13.89K   //    21 Apr 2019, 22:52 IST

We have been seeing signs of his return for weeks!
We have been seeing signs of his return for weeks!

Matt Hardy was in India doing media a few months ago, and I had a chance to interview the legend, asking about his in-ring future. While answering the question he also shed some light on what happened with Bray Wyatt:

I think Bray needed a little time off. He'd had a car accident. So, I think it was just a little bit of time off for everyone. So, I think you'll see an evolution of Bray Wyatt and an evolution of Matt Hardy.

As much as I would like to see Bray Wyatt return as a singles competitor, we all know that he fares better when he's a cult leader. In fact, the vignettes that we've been seeing these days point to the fact that he'd actually be a puppet master when he does return. Expect him to be back at any time now.

So, if he does reunite the Wyatt Family, who would the new members be? We all know that Luke Harper has asked for his release, so his days in the ranks of the family may indeed be numbered.

Let me suggest a few alternatives for the new Wyatt Family...

#6 & 5 The Ascension

It's been a while since we've seen The Ascension on TV, and I think repackaging them and making them Bray Wyatt's muscle men may be the best career move for the duo. After all, anything is better than being benched and not having a role at all.

The Ascension has always been on the fringes of a supernatural gimmick, and having them become a part of the Wyatt Family will only serve them well. Bray Wyatt can pull their strings and have them carry out acts of mayhem and destruction in WWE, elevating them.

1 / 6 NEXT
Tags:
The Wyatt Family SaNiTY Bray Wyatt Nikki Cross
Advertisement
5 Storylines to bring Bray Wyatt back into the WWE roster 
RELATED STORY
10 Biggest WWE rivalries that are destined to happen in 2019
RELATED STORY
10 WWE Superstars who can continue The Undertaker's legacy
RELATED STORY
Predicting the rest of the entrants in the 2019 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
RELATED STORY
3 interesting storylines WWE could have booked Luke Harper in
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Raw Superstars destined for a push after the 2019 Superstar Shake-Up
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Bray Wyatt has been missing from WWE television
RELATED STORY
10 Most Underutilized Superstars in WWE Today
RELATED STORY
5 superstars who should leave WWE in order to succeed
RELATED STORY
15 feuds we could see in WWE this summer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us