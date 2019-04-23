×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Bray Wyatt returns with an unexpected demented new gimmick

Anirban Banerjee
FEATURED WRITER
News
9.84K   //    23 Apr 2019, 08:25 IST

Bray Wyatt is back!
Bray Wyatt is back!

What's the story?

Bray Wyatt is back in the WWE and it is in a manner which no one expected.

The WWE revealed Wyatt's new look on tonight's episode of WWE RAW for the first time since he was out. The newly re-packaged Bray Wyatt was a far cry from his old gimmick of the Eater of Worlds and instead appeared to resemble a demented Children's Talk Show host.

In case you didn't know...

The past few weeks have seen a lot of teasing as far as Bray Wyatt was concerned. The Superstar was out of action for a long while after Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt were taken off television.

Since then the rumours have been flying as Bray Wyatt was yet to appear back on WWE television. Instead, there were rumours of Bray Wyatt returning as a completely new packaged Superstar. The last few weeks saw promos aired as well, with a puppet and a dollhouse shown, teasing the return of Wyatt to the ring.

The heart of the matter

Bray Wyatt's promos finally came to a head as he appeared on the titantron dressed up in a colourful jumper. He appeared with a huge smile on his face and addressed the WWE Universe as if he was talking to children.

He said that he was back and he introduced the WWE Universe to the different puppets, including the doll and the buzzard. He promised that the WWE Universe would love what he had in store for them, and then brought out his chainsaw.

The gimmick overall was that of a Nickelodeon Talk Show host with a demented and evil twist. Make no mistake, Wyatt is still evil!

This, however, was not the gimmick anyone was expecting from him!

Advertisement

What's next?

Bray Wyatt promised to be back next week with the Firefly Fun House. While the gimmick is quite different, it could work out depending on the booking!

Tags:
WWE Raw The Wyatt Family Bray Wyatt
Advertisement
5 Reasons why Bray Wyatt has been missing from WWE television
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Possible reason why Bray Wyatt has been missing for so long 
RELATED STORY
5 Storylines to bring Bray Wyatt back into the WWE roster 
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who should be returning from injury soon
RELATED STORY
Pro Wrestling Real Life Stories: Episode 5 - Bray Wyatt, The Undertaker, The Rock, Braun Strowman, voodoo, reality, fiction and "pain"
RELATED STORY
6 WWE Superstars we could see in a new Wyatt Family
RELATED STORY
5 superstars who should leave WWE in order to succeed
RELATED STORY
3 Surprises that could happen on Raw after Royal Rumble
RELATED STORY
3 interesting things which could happen on the upcoming episode of Raw (15 April 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Enzo Amore reveals backstage incident with former WWE Champion
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us