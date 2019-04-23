WWE News: Bray Wyatt returns with an unexpected demented new gimmick

Bray Wyatt is back!

What's the story?

Bray Wyatt is back in the WWE and it is in a manner which no one expected.

The WWE revealed Wyatt's new look on tonight's episode of WWE RAW for the first time since he was out. The newly re-packaged Bray Wyatt was a far cry from his old gimmick of the Eater of Worlds and instead appeared to resemble a demented Children's Talk Show host.

In case you didn't know...

The past few weeks have seen a lot of teasing as far as Bray Wyatt was concerned. The Superstar was out of action for a long while after Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt were taken off television.

Since then the rumours have been flying as Bray Wyatt was yet to appear back on WWE television. Instead, there were rumours of Bray Wyatt returning as a completely new packaged Superstar. The last few weeks saw promos aired as well, with a puppet and a dollhouse shown, teasing the return of Wyatt to the ring.

The heart of the matter

Bray Wyatt's promos finally came to a head as he appeared on the titantron dressed up in a colourful jumper. He appeared with a huge smile on his face and addressed the WWE Universe as if he was talking to children.

He said that he was back and he introduced the WWE Universe to the different puppets, including the doll and the buzzard. He promised that the WWE Universe would love what he had in store for them, and then brought out his chainsaw.

The gimmick overall was that of a Nickelodeon Talk Show host with a demented and evil twist. Make no mistake, Wyatt is still evil!

This, however, was not the gimmick anyone was expecting from him!

What's next?

Bray Wyatt promised to be back next week with the Firefly Fun House. While the gimmick is quite different, it could work out depending on the booking!