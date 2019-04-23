Why Bray Wyatt's new gimmick is good news for WWE

Bray Wyatt is back

Bray Wyatt is back, and he is back with a new gimmick in WWE. Everyone's favorite Satanic Cult leader finally returned to WWE via a promo on tonight's episode of WWE RAW. However, it was not the return that everyone was waiting for, as the Bray Wyatt's new gimmick startled even the most ardent WWE fan.

For weeks now, Bray Wyatt has been teased to be returning by WWE. There have been promos with puppets and dollhouses which have mystified the fans. All this after so long off television led the fans' anticipation to rise sky high.

When he finally returned tonight, it was with a new gimmick.

What was Bray Wyatt's new gimmick on WWE RAW?

The former WWE Champion appeared in a colored jumper and a huge smile in a bright room, that was extremely reminiscent of 90s Nickelodeon shows. It was almost like Blue's Clues.

Wyatt introduced the Puppet and the Doll, before going on to cut the old Bray Wyatt cardboard figure up with a chainsaw. He then said that he would be returning the next week with the Firefly Funhouse, and that the WWE Universe would love what he had in store for them.

Even while it appeared that Wyatt was addressing the WWE fans as children, there was something inherently off and disturbing about the new gimmick that he had conjured up.

ALSO READ: Bray Wyatt returns with new character

Why did Bray Wyatt return with the fireflies and funhouse character?

Let's be brutally honest. When Bray Wyatt first made his debut on the main roster, he had all the potential in the world. He was creepy enough as a cult leader for the WWE Universe to be disturbed by him, while appreciating him. However, bad booking saw his character ruined within a couple of years.

Consistently losing match after match and feud after feud, it became apparent that WWE had no long term plans for the character. It was the same promo delivered by him every night, and soon even the WWE fans got tired of him.

Even when they gave him the WWE Championship, Bray Wyatt could not take advantage due to hammy special effects that he was saddled with.

At this point, it became apparent that he would never be the main event success that the WWE Universe had once wanted him to be... at least not without his new gimmick.

So it was time for a repackaging... a repackaging that would shock the WWE Universe and give Wyatt new life on the main roster. Thus came the Firefly Funhouse gimmick.

Will Bray Wyatt's new Firefly Funhouse gimmick see him succeed in WWE?

Frankly, it is too soon to tell.

However, there is a reason that I think this gimmick is extremely promising. There are a number of things that it does.

It clears up the old idea of Wyatt.

It is appealing to children and according to a format they can relate to.

However, it is still very disturbing. There is something inherently disturbing about a Nickelodeon's Talk Show host with a Chainsaw, a buzzard puppet and a talking doll.

All of this could easily add up to something great. Wyatt is not meant for sensible gimmicks, and he has already done what he could with the Satanic Cult Leader.

This is a man we would not like to see near our children, but that's exactly what he is doing. He is talking to the children of the WWE Universe, and that is why Bray Wyatt's new gimmick is far more disturbing than his appearance as a cult leader.

Now it is time to break new ground, and taking something so innocent and pure and twisting it, is exactly what Wyatt is good at. With this in mind, it seems like he should be successful in WWE.

We'll find out next week on WWE RAW!