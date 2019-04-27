5 Likeliest WWE Superstars to be Abby The Witch in Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House

Whom would Bray Wyatt choose as his freaky female assistant?

This past week on both WWE RAW and SmackDown Live, we saw vignettes featuring Bray Wyatt, but like we've never known him. He has a new look, a friendlier demeanor, and yet he's creepier than ever still.

Two characters that Bray Wyatt introduced as a part of his new stable- The Firefly Fun House are Mercy The Buzzard and Abby The Witch (is this a nod to Sister Abigail?). There was some confusion with regard to the name, but Cathy Kelley cleared it up during an edition of WWE Now. Now that the mystery has been cleared, only another remains.

Who are the likeliest candidates to play the part of Abby the Witch, when the Firefly Fun House eventually does make its debut? Let me identify five members of the roster for the role in this article.

Rosemary would have been perfect but she's with Impact Wrestling and hence, not in the list.

#5 Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan may have all of the physical attributes that WWE sought in the divas of the past, and yet she's anything but a traditional diva. You know just by looking at her that there's a sense of the wild and the unconventional in Liv Morgan. And the video above is the perfect example of how crazy she can be if given a chance!

Moreover, The Riott Squad was split up for a very specific reason (which is yet unknown) which points to the fact that WWE may be bigger plans for Morgan. She can be off-kilter when the role requires her to be as we can gauge from the video that's linked above. And she may possibly even thrive as Abby The Witch.

Do you want to see Morgan as Abby? Sound off in the comments section!

