×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Likeliest WWE Superstars to be Abby The Witch in Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House 

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
4.25K   //    27 Apr 2019, 18:55 IST

Whom would Bray Wyatt choose as his freaky female assistant?
Whom would Bray Wyatt choose as his freaky female assistant?

This past week on both WWE RAW and SmackDown Live, we saw vignettes featuring Bray Wyatt, but like we've never known him. He has a new look, a friendlier demeanor, and yet he's creepier than ever still.

Two characters that Bray Wyatt introduced as a part of his new stable- The Firefly Fun House are Mercy The Buzzard and Abby The Witch (is this a nod to Sister Abigail?). There was some confusion with regard to the name, but Cathy Kelley cleared it up during an edition of WWE Now. Now that the mystery has been cleared, only another remains.

Who are the likeliest candidates to play the part of Abby the Witch, when the Firefly Fun House eventually does make its debut? Let me identify five members of the roster for the role in this article.

Rosemary would have been perfect but she's with Impact Wrestling and hence, not in the list.

#5 Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan may have all of the physical attributes that WWE sought in the divas of the past, and yet she's anything but a traditional diva. You know just by looking at her that there's a sense of the wild and the unconventional in Liv Morgan. And the video above is the perfect example of how crazy she can be if given a chance!

Moreover, The Riott Squad was split up for a very specific reason (which is yet unknown) which points to the fact that WWE may be bigger plans for Morgan. She can be off-kilter when the role requires her to be as we can gauge from the video that's linked above. And she may possibly even thrive as Abby The Witch.

Do you want to see Morgan as Abby? Sound off in the comments section!


1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw The Wyatt Family SaNiTY Bray Wyatt Nikki Cross
Advertisement
5 WWE Superstars who could join Bray Wyatt in the Firefly Fun House
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Bray Wyatt was repackaged & the Firefly Fun House was introduced 
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WWE's backup plan if Bray Wyatt's 'Firefly Fun House' gimmick flopped revealed
RELATED STORY
5 Storylines to bring Bray Wyatt back into the WWE roster 
RELATED STORY
6 WWE Superstars we could see in a new Wyatt Family
RELATED STORY
10 Biggest WWE rivalries that are destined to happen in 2019
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Possible reason why Bray Wyatt named his buzzard 'Mercy' on WWE RAW
RELATED STORY
10 WWE Superstars who can continue The Undertaker's legacy
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why the WWE gave Bray Wyatt a new gimmick 
RELATED STORY
4 Times that Bray Wyatt eerily predicted the WWE future and got it right
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us