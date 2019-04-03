3 Interesting observations from this week's SmackDown Live (April 2, 2019)

Kartik Arry FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 669 // 03 Apr 2019, 20:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Here are a few interesting observations from this week's episode of SmackDown Live (Apr. 2)

From a chaotic Eighteen-Person Mixed Tag Team Match to Kofi Kingston's singular monologue that ended the show, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown Live (2nd April 2019) featured a lot of contrasting moments indeed.

If there is a particular episode that one should watch to feel the hype for WrestleMania 35, then last night's episode would certainly not be an ideal first choice.

There was nothing particularly bad about the show, except for the fact that it progressed nonchalantly for the most part. It makes sense to keep your top stars on the sidelines five nights before the biggest wrestling event of the year, but even the segments weren't particularly outstanding.

With that being said, here are a few interesting observations you may have missed during this week's edition of SmackDown Live (Read the results here)

#3: The Miz can suddenly overcome huge challenges like a top babyface

The Miz defeated SAnitY in a 3-on-1 handicap match during the episode

The Miz has always been cunning, whether heel or babyface, which is one way to explain how he overcame SAnitY (Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe) in a 3-on-1 Falls Count Anywhere Handicap match during last night's episode.

Another way to explain The Miz's meteoric rise when it comes to his in-ring dominance could be that with WrestleMania just five nights away, it is only reasonable to establish a babyface (in a feud) as a legitimate competitor

But it still does not explain how after years of outsmarting opponents and winning cheap victories, The Miz can suddenly overcome huge challenges by dominating his opponents for more than 50% of the match's duration.

Two words- Babyface & Heart.

Advertisement

These reasons are inadequate, yet very common, that gives the writers leeway to retcon character traits in the WWE.

The Miz is a completely different character right now, because of the aforementioned reasons. Only WrestleMania 35 will indicate whether changes made to The Miz's already well-established character were necessary or not.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement