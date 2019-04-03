WWE SmackDown Results, April 2nd 2019, Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights

With 5 days left to go, The Road to WrestleMania is almost over

SmackDown Live kicked off with The Kevin Owens show, featuring AJ Styles and Randy Orton. When Randy Orton was asked if he was proud for ruining Styles' match with Angle last week and The Viper said he did the WWE Universe a favor by saving them from the match. They traded personal blows and AJ Styles brought up Orton failing drug tests.

Orton said that with Cena going to Hollywood, he has taken the role of the corporate b**ch. Kevin Owens chose to depart as the situation became volatile. They began to brawl, and Styles pushed Orton away before going for the Phenomenal forearm. Orton RKO'd him mid-air.

The Usos and Aleister Black & Ricochet vs. Rusev & Nakamura and The Bar

The tag team division never fails to impress

Ricochet began the action against Cesaro. Cesaro placed Ricochet on the top turnbuckle. Ricochet tried to hit a Hurricanrana, but Cesaro caught him. The one and only ended up attempting a roll-up pin but ate an uppercut from Cesaro. Sheamus got tagged in and nearly deadlifted him, but Ricochet escaped and tagged in Aleister Black.

Jey Uso got tagged in and Sheamus tags Nakamura in. Jey started running the ropes but Rusev subtly tagged in and pulls the ropes down. Rusev sent Jey shoulder first into the steel. Things looked like they're on the verge of chaos.

Rusev was in action and was constantly tagging in and out with Nakamura. Jey Uso continued to get taken down, but he managed to tag in his brother Jimmy.

Jimmy began to clear house and superkicked Rusev, but Nakamura broke it up. Nakamura got dropkicked by Ricochet, Ricochet got thrown up and ate an uppercut and everything broke down before The Usos managed to tag in and hit a double superkick to pick up the win for the team.

Result: The Usos and Black & Ricochet def. Rusev & Nakamura and The Bar

