3 Interesting observations from this week's SmackDown Live (January 1, 2019)

Kartik Arry
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
680   //    02 Jan 2019, 15:59 IST

Here are a few interesting observations from this week's SmackDown Live (Jan.1)
Here are a few interesting observations from this week's SmackDown Live (Jan.1)

From Mandy Rose's risqué segment to John Cena's return, the New Year's special episode of WWE SmackDown Live (1st January 2019) featured a lot of contrasting moments indeed.

Both RAW and SmackDown Live episodes this week were pre-taped, and I personally preferred SmackDown Live over RAW simply because of the wide range of segments and angles we saw last night, as opposed to RAW's frequent habit of leaning towards a more monotonous theme from time-to-time.

However, that does not mean RAW was a bad show this week. Leave your thoughts in the comments section below regarding your thoughts on last night's SmackDown Live.

Now that we are officially part of a brand new year, let us take a look at some interesting observations from this week's New Year's special edition of SmackDown Live...

#3 The New Day Reference-O-Mania' to kick off a brand new year in WWE

Whether you like it or not, The New Day have established themselves as a mainstay WWE act
Whether you like it or not, The New Day have established themselves as a mainstay WWE act

Humour is subjective. Sometimes, it can make you laugh out loud, it can make you cringe, and in several cases, it can make some people type a long social media post explaining why bad humor is one of the many reasons why WWE's ship is sinking...

Regardless of whether you liked or hated New Day's segment from last night, they made a lot of references to kick-off a brand new year in WWE right before getting to the point.

Surprisingly, Big E made a 'Steiner-math' throwback before his teammates could stop him from proceeding any further. There was even a Bumblebee reference, which is the latest instalment in the Transformers franchise (with a certified fresh Tomatometer score of 93%) starring John Cena.

Additionally, Xavier Woods put on a blindfold to emphasize on his New Year's resolution, only to be reminded by Big E that he was stating the plot of 'Bird Box'.

After all, Big E wearing adult diapers in the ring whilst pulling out pancakes from his crotch and throwing them towards the crowd is exactly the type of humor one should expect from The New Day; it's a wrestling show, don't expect anyone to make observational witticisms like Seinfeld...

1 / 3 NEXT
Kartik Arry
ANALYST
