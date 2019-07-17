3 interesting observations from this week's SmackDown Live (July 16, 2019)

A few interesting observations from this week's episode of SmackDown Live (July 16)

From Kevin Owens emerging as a Stone Cold-like figure against Shane McMahon's dominance to Daniel Bryan and Liv Morgan weirdly breaking down in separate segments, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown Live (16th July 2019) featured a lot of contrasting moments.

I do think that in order to break away from the Blue Brand's usual format, the show ended up being pointless in some segments. But apart from that, there were some interesting takeaways from the episode, mainly being Kevin Owens' recent push that reminded the fans of Stone Cold Steve Austin in the Attitude Era.

Here are a few interesting observations from this week's edition of SmackDown Live:

#3: Daniel Bryan's 'career-altering' announcement turned out to be a classic WWE 'bait-and-switch' tactic

Eric Bischoff's first stint as Executive Director on SmackDown Live saw some confusing outcomes during last night's show.

One of those scenarios featured Daniel Bryan's advertised 'career-altering' announcement, where Bryan came out with Rowan to interrupt the New Day, only to step backstage and come out once again several times without even uttering a single word.

Oddly, the former 'YES!' Man also appeared to be emotional for some reason.

Perhaps this could lead to a face turn for Daniel Bryan or as expected, this confusing segment might have been a classic 'bait-and-switch' tactic on WWE's part.

Maybe they had nothing planned for the announcement, and that is why this angle will be stretched throughout several weeks without any satisfying resolution.

Instead of the advertised announcement, we ended up getting a Six-Man Tag Team Match which saw Randy Orton successfully pinning the current WWE Champion, Kofi Kingston.

This might be a potential tease for an Orton vs. Kingston matchup at this year's Summerslam Pay-Per-View, but devolving a segment from a 'career-altering' announcement to a possible title(s) match, to an impromptu Six-Man Tag Team Match was meant to be a groan-inducing moment for the WWE Universe.

