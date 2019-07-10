3 Interesting observations from this week's SmackDown Live (July 9, 2019)

Kartik Arry

A few interesting observations from this week's episode of SmackDown Live (July 9)

From Kevin Owens stunning the fans by delivering a passionate speech against Shane McMahon to Roman Reigns and Dolph Ziggler slugging it out in an entertaining main event, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown Live (9th July 2019) featured a lot of contrasting moments.

The episode consisted of several entertaining matches from start-to-finish, and the show also introduced fresh plot-lines that may deliver promising results in the future. It looks like the blue brand may finally be gaining the momentum it needs.

Here are a few interesting observations from this week's edition of SmackDown Live:

#3 Kevin Owens might be on the path to the most popular phase of his career

Last night's episode kicked off to an unexpected start as Kevin Owens literally stole the show by pointing out the staleness behind Shane McMahon's weekly act in a fury of words.

The fans got swept with this wave of momentum as Kevin Owens' meltdown actually struck a chord with viewers and critics alike.

It was also refreshing to see that SmackDown Live stole the headlines after playing it safe with the booking for several months until last night, thanks to Kevin Owens.

During the main event, it became even more obvious that The Prizefighter has joined the battle against Shane McMahon and his cohorts. This newly introduced plotline could actually yield impressive results for the show as well.

As a matter of fact, Kevin Owens could enter the most popular phase of his career if this momentum stays on a constant level throughout the next few weeks.

Owens also established himself as one of the most relevant tweeners in Professional Wrestling last night. What do you think?

