3 Interesting observations from this week's SmackDown Live (June 18, 2019)

Kartik Arry FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.32K // 19 Jun 2019, 16:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A few interesting observations from this week's episode of SmackDown Live (June 18)

From Drake Maverick successfully pinning R-Truth for the 24/7 Championship he had been chasing for weeks to things escalating one step further between Bayley and Alexa Bliss, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown Live (18th June 2019) featured a lot of contrasting moments.

I felt that last night's show was quite enjoyable from start-to-finish, but the episode had some throwaway moments during the last hour while RAW managed to successfully integrate various plot threads this week, which is a rarity.

As WWE Stomping Grounds takes place this Sunday, here are a few interesting observations you may have missed during this week's edition of SmackDown Live.

#3 'Moment of Bliss' elevated Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss at Stomping Grounds

The Goddess and Bayley exchanged blows before their match this Sunday

Things escalated to a new level between SmackDown Live Women's Champion Bayley and Alexa Bliss last night. Both women exchanged some harsh statements against each other before eventually brawling on "A Moment of Bliss".

Before the episode itself, there wasn't a whole lot of excitement behind this feud. But last night's confrontation between the two was necessary to take this Title match on to the next level.

This is because of the potential reasons as to why this feud occurred in the first place are rooted way back during their time in NXT.

Even though it felt manipulative, we saw another side to Alexa Bliss that was jealous of Bayley's success in NXT.

Moreover, it will be interesting to see how Nikki Cross will figure into their matchup at Stomping Grounds this Sunday. There will come a point where Nikki Cross might have to switch sides when she finally realizes Alexa Bliss has been using her just like The Goddess' previous allies.

See WWE Smackdown Results, Highlights of event, & more on WWE Smackdown Results page

1 / 3 NEXT