3 Interesting observations from WWE Crown Jewel 2019

Kartik Arry FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 01 Nov 2019, 15:02 IST

Brock Lesnar conquered Cain Velasquez in mere minutes!

The recently concluded Crown Jewel pay-per-view was a momentous event from start to finish. WWE has gotten a lot of flak for hosting some unimpressive shows in Saudi Arabia in the past, so expectations weren't high going into last night's Crown Jewel event.

However, the PPV delivered on a lot of fronts, and even if this isn't saying much - Crown Jewel 2019 is the best show that WWE has ever hosted in Saudi Arabia so far. There were a lot of unexpected moments, such as "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt becoming the new Universal Champion and Brock Lesnar's quick WWE Title defense against Cain Velasquez.

Even if it wasn't perfect, Crown Jewel 2019 set a good standard for future events to be hosted in the same kingdom. After all, WWE had its first-ever women's wrestling match in Saudi Arabia, which was an emotional moment for the fans as well as the performers (Lacey Evans and Natalya).

Here are a few interesting observations from WWE Crown Jewel 2019.

#3 Why Mansoor should be featured on WWE's weekly shows

At last night's pay-per-view, Saudi Arabia's own Mansoor went toe-to-toe with The Swiss Superman, Cesaro. Anybody who has been watching WWE's Saudi Arabian shows knows that Mansoor has been featured on these events a couple of times before.

But the Saudi Arabian professional wrestler truly showed what he is capable of last night, where he exceeded expectations by putting on a stellar match against Cesaro. Undoubtedly, Mansoor is more than capable enough to put on an entertaining match, and that brings up the question - why haven't we seen him on WWE's weekly shows yet?

He will always be a star-attraction in front of a Saudi Arabian crowd, but Mansoor will have to eventually cross over to a North American stage sooner or later. Mansoor is the first Saudi wrestler to have ever competed in WWE, but he can he live up to that statement by successfully transitioning over to WWE's weekly shows?

