3 Interesting observations from WWE RAW (December 16, 2019)

Seth Rollins and the AOP brutalized Rey Mysterio during the episode!

After TLC 2019, this week's episode of Monday Night RAW built up on integral aspects of the show's top storylines.

Seth Rollins has already started his takeover of the Red Brand with the AOP firmly at his side. Becky Lynch finally explained the importance of facing Asuka, and both Bobby Lashley and Lana put forth a rehearsed "engagement" segment.

Despite the Red Brand's steady efforts of building up their show from the ground up, you can still see how RAW has drastically fallen behind SmackDown in terms of momentum.

Here are a few interesting observations from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW (December 16, 2019):

#3: Bobby Lashley and Lana's onscreen "engagement" revealed the storyline's true intentions after all

By now, it's no secret that Rusev, Lana and Lashley's melodramatic feud will be regarded as one of the most - if not the most - controversial WWE feuds of 2019. Whether you like it or not, last night's "engagement" segment revealed exactly why this angle keeps getting on the nerves of hardcore fans.

From a broader scope of view, you can see how WWE purposefully injects these segments with the biggest storytelling tropes without following a rigid structure towards its protagonist's (Rusev) development.

Either WWE has a long-term approach towards this storyline or they simply view Rusev as a supporting act to Bobby Lashley and Lana's weekly shenanigans. 'The Bulgarian Brute,' however, hasn't yet had any huge payoffs for his character.

So, when Lana and Lashley put forth a "rehearsed" segment in front of the WWE Universe, you could see what they were aiming for. Lana's over-the-top delivery and Lashley's trope-filled lines are all part of making fun of soap operas.

This feud hasn't had any payoff for its protagonist so far, and it keeps stretching forever like a daily soap on purpose. Expect more of the same as we head into 2020 because, in WWE's eyes, it's better to have a talking point - no matter how controversial it is - than no talking point at all.

