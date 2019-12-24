3 interesting observations from WWE RAW (December 23, 2019)

Santa Claus became the new 24/7 Champion for a while!

From R-Truth, Akira Tozawa, and Santa Claus chasing each other on the streets of New York, to Samoa Joe's comeback tease at the end of the show, this week's episode of RAW featured several contrasting moments.

Throwaway episodes are a part of the WWE cycle around this time of the year. However, if you didn't read the spoilers for this episode, chances are that the bigger moments caught your eye.

A lot of it was bogged down by some generic and predictable matchups in between. However, the interesting developments ensured that the episode was quite notable as compared to previous RAW episodes in December.

Here are a few interesting observations from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW (December 23, 2019).

#3 Samoa Joe's babyface return would be quite beneficial for the show

Most fans have been positively receptive to Samoa Joe's commentary on RAW. He is a unique addition to the commentator's desk since the man feels edgy and relevant as compared to a lot of recent announcers on the main roster.

Joe didn't budge from his seat when the AOP (Akam & Rezar) wanted to put Rey Mysterio through the announcer's desk. The Samoan Submission Machine went through it in the end. However, his resistance to Seth Rollins and AOP's orders reminded us of how cool he is.

The fact that he got involved in a physical altercation might indicate that he is cleared to compete. If that is the case, then he would certainly be a beneficial addition to a roster that still doesn't have enough star power to keep you hooked through 3 hours of content.

On top of that, he is most definitely going to be a babyface, which also gives Kevin Owens a worthy ally in the process.

