3 Interesting observations from WWE RAW (December 30, 2019)

The final segment of this year's final episode of RAW will never be forgotten

The last Monday Night RAW of 2019 (and this decade) was certainly a memorable episode, whether you liked it or not.

The show was structured well to keep viewers hooked from start to finish. There were some big plot points to look forward to in the next year, such as Randy Orton's re-established feud with AJ Styles, as well as Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe's temporary alliance against Seth Rollins and the AOP.

Additionally, there are reasons as to why the final segment of the night was actually quite enjoyable, despite its atrocious nature (more on that later).

Here are a few interesting observations from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW (December 30, 2019).

#3: Why Randy Orton's fake injury ploy was a crucial element to boost his feud with AJ Styles

It was "announced" that Randy Orton looked seriously injured at WWE’s live show in Hershey, Pennsylvania before last night's RAW took place. Most fans fell for this ploy, just like the live audience when Orton came to the ring using crutches for support.

An "injured" Randy Orton would make his way to the ring, only to be interrupted by 'The Phenomenal One' AJ Styles. That is when things became a little too obvious. Their altercation ended with 'The Viper' striking Styles with an RKO Outta' Nowhere.

From a broader perspective, we have already seen both men go at it in a WrestleMania ring in 2019. So WWE had to improvise and make this feud look more appealing than it previously did at the beginning of this year.

That is why Orton's fake injury ploy was necessary. Because the roles are reversed now, and their feud is no longer about a WWE Legend versus an indie hero. This time, Randy Orton is the babyface, who has to out-trick a heel AJ Styles accompanied by The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson).

Also, the way Orton toyed with the crowd's emotions was reminiscent of Mark Henry's "fake retirement" promo back in 2013.

