3 Interesting observations from WWE RAW (November 18, 2019)

Triple H attempted to lure Kevin Owens into joining NXT!

This week's RAW was probably a tipping point for all three major WWE brands (RAW, SmackDown, NXT) a few days before Survivor Series 2019.

The show ended amidst a huge brawl where you couldn't even tell people apart. But an important takeaway emerged from that chaos, where Triple H opened doors for RAW and SmackDown superstars to come to NXT this week.

It seems that the brand supremacy plot stole the spotlight this week, as other storylines involving the WWE Championship as well as Lana and Bobby Lashley's melodramatic shenanigans took a backseat during the episode.

How bigger can this brand war get in the next few days?

Let us take a look at some interesting observations from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW (November 18, 2019):

#3: Why NXT has been booked as the strongest brand on RAW so far

Since the beginning of the buildup to this year's Survivor Series Pay-Per-View, NXT has been on top of WWE's brand wars so far.

A huge reason behind it is that Triple H has been secretly pulling the strings on and off the screen to make sure that more people tune in to watch NXT on Wednesdays.

To some extent, they have succeeded, and the numbers might keep increasing for the yellow brand, especially this week, where Triple H openly invited RAW and SmackDown superstars to step foot inside NXT's ring.

On the other hand, this might also indicate that NXT might not pull off a major victory this Sunday, because WWE tends to showcase wrestlers in a strong light a few days before the Pay-Per-View only for them to lose at the event itself.

Also, we have to take into account the fact that a lot of NXT's talent is going to be fatigued after performing at NXT TakeOver: WarGames a day before, this Saturday.

Do you think NXT will reign supreme at Survivor Series 2019?

