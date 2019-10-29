3 Interesting observations from WWE RAW (October 28, 2019)

Kartik Arry FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.31K // 29 Oct 2019, 17:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rusev and Lana's marriage exploded in the very controversial 'Divorce Court' segment

This week was certainly a very interesting time for the Red brand, as the go-home show for Crown Jewel made headlines for reasons you wouldn't have expected at this point.

For starters, the episode closed out with a very controversial segment featuring Rusev, Lana and Bobby Lashley. It was cheesy in all the inappropriate ways, but one doesn't expect "Divorce Court" to end a show that is solely focused on promoting the upcoming Crown Jewel Pay-Per-View.

But I guess that is what defines Paul Heyman as a creative head in general.

The episode struck a perfect balance between wrestling and entertainment, even though both elements appeared very contrasting to each other after it was all over.

Let us take a look at some interesting observations from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW (October 28, 2019):

#3 'Seth Rollins vs. Erick Rowan' set a perfect standard for the Universal Champion's Falls Count Anywhere match against The Fiend at Crown Jewel

It is a risk to put on a gimmick match featuring one of your top Superstars a few days before the same gimmick match is supposed to take place at a huge Pay-Per-View.

In this case, Seth Rollins defeated Erick Rowan at last night's Falls Count Anywhere matchup. Rollins is supposed to defend his Universal Championship against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at Crown Jewel in a Falls Count Anywhere contest that 'can't be stopped for any reason'.

Unexpectedly, Rollins and Rowan put on a great contest last night. The match didn't feature any twists or 50/50 booking - It was entertaining as well as quite rich plotwise.

Advertisement

If you remember, a forklift was involved in Rowan's attack on Roman Reigns in the past. Ironically, Seth Rollins used a forklift to pin Erick Rowan last night, thus ending this storyline for good.

Everything came full circle when it comes to the aforementioned plot last night, but can Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt put on a Falls Count Anywhere match that exceeds expectations at Crown Jewel?

See WWE RAW Results, Highlights of event, & more on WWE RAW Results page

1 / 3 NEXT