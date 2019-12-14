3 Interesting observations from WWE SmackDown (December 13, 2019)

Roman Reigns pushed Dolph Ziggler off a ladder a few days before TLC 2019!

From Roman Reigns beating up King Corbin's allies towards the end of the show to Bray Wyatt's creepy invasion of The Miz's home, this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (13th December 2019) featured a lot of contrasting moments.

When it comes to the Blue brand's top feuds, they have successfully built up all the hype around Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns' respective storylines heading into this Sunday's TLC Pay-Per-View.

On the other hand, there are a lot of aspects the show needs to build upon.

But with that being said, last night's episode from the blue brand was quite enjoyable to watch as a whole.

Here are a few interesting observations from this week's edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX (December 13, 2019):

#3: Elias's Non-PG song for Bayley was a bold risk to take in today's cultural climate

As others have already pointed out for years now, WWE strayed away from their edgy version of the product as a new PG Era set in.

But what's surprising is that there have been a lot of risque segments on the main roster this year. We have Lashley, Lana and Rusev's soap-operatic shenanigans over on RAW, and Elias played a song for Bayley on SmackDown that would be considered inappropriate by today's standards.

Ironically, one could imagine The Rock making a cameo on the Blue brand to do the same thing that Elias did, and people would eat it up.

Again, there was bound to be some backlash, but it is refreshing to see that WWE dips their toes into Non-PG content from time-to-time.

On top of that, you could see how Bayley was almost going to break out of character by laughing out loud during Elias's impressive performance. This just goes on to show that the backstage segment itself was probably carried out with the consent of all parties involved.

