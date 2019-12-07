3 interesting observations from WWE SmackDown (December 6, 2019)

Kartik Arry FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 07 Dec 2019, 23:22 IST SHARE

The night ended with the image of Roman Reigns covered in dog food!

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown was quite different in terms of tone and approach. The company chose to pursue an angle with Bray Wyatt and The Miz, instead of pushing Daniel Bryan into the TLC slot.

Someone also decided that ending the night with an image of Roman Reigns covered in dog food might be a great idea, and for what it's worth, the idea turned out to be effective in some ways in the end.

Sure, the Blue Brand isn't perfect from throughout, but the show's ability to take risks when it counts the most already makes it more compelling to watch than, say, this week's RAW.

Here are a few interesting observations from this week's edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX (December 6, 2019):

#3: Elias and Dana Brooke's plot could be SmackDown's equivalent to Lashley and Lana's storyline on RAW

We can't tell you 𝘸𝘩𝘢𝘵 @IAmEliasWWE said in his song to @WWEMaverick, but we can tell you that it was 𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺, 𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺 𝘦𝘮𝘣𝘢𝘳𝘳𝘢𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨.#SmackDown @DanaBrookeWWE. pic.twitter.com/oVGA5rR99T — WWE (@WWE) December 7, 2019

Last week saw the return of the guitar-totting Elias on the show after a noticeable period of absence. This week, WWE seems to have capitalized on his and Dana Brooke's on-screen chemistry from the previous episode.

For some strange reason, Drake Maverick keeps pursuing Brooke despite his character being established as a legally married man during the 24/7 title fiasco earlier this year.

Elias, on the other hand, can't stop teasing the man for his vain efforts, and this led to the both of them take their frustrations out inside the ring in a comedic brawl later on.

You can already see shades of a cheesy angle in its early stages here.

Advertisement

Of course, this is similar to Rusev, Lana, and Lashley's program over on RAW, which has attracted a huge audience - comparatively - despite the harsh criticism.

Maybe FOX and WWE officials want to create a similar effect in terms of controversy and drama on the blue brand.

On top of that, Batista's name keeps popping up with Dana Brooke in the picture, and this has found its way into SmackDown episodes as well. Could we see The Animal back in action for old times' sake?

1 / 3 NEXT