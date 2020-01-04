3 interesting observations from WWE SmackDown (January 3, 2020)

The Usos returned to save Roman Reigns from another dog food attack!

The first SmackDown episode of 2020 was certainly an entertaining one, as we witnessed three major returns (The Usos, Sheamus, John Morrison) and a few solid sneak peeks for future potential storylines.

Undoubtedly, SmackDown has been quite efficient with its TV presentation as compared to Monday Night RAW in the recent few weeks. Last night's episode was a great example of how to keep the viewers hooked throughout the show's 2-hour runtime.

Despite a few drawbacks, the Blue brand has certainly stepped up its game as Royal Rumble looms in the distance.

Here are a few interesting observations from this week's edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX (January 3, 2020).

#3: The Miz & John Morrison could be a unique addition to SmackDown's Tag Team scenario

Despite The Miz's recent program with Bray Wyatt which garnered positive reception, his most memorable role will always be that of a heel.

Now that The Miz has been 'changed' by Bray Wyatt, just like several others, WWE had to present The Miz as something different than just another heel or babyface on the roster. This led to John Morrison's on-screen appearance on last night's episode, just outside The A-Lister's locker room.

From 2007 to 2009, Morrison and Miz spent the majority of their time as Tag Team Champions, and people fondly remember 'The Dirt Sheet' segments where both of them mocked other wrestlers and pop-culture in general.

In a way, Morrison's backstage appearance might be a subtle tease for their eventual reunion as a re-established tag team.

The Usos and New Day always have great matches together, but now that the former unit might stand by Roman Reigns' side for a while, WWE could make things interesting by pushing a heel Miz & Morrison to face New Day for the Tag Titles at Royal Rumble.

This could be a unique way to build up SmackDown's stagnant Tag Team scene on The Road To WrestleMania 36.

