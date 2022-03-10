3 interesting things that could happen on the upcoming episode of SmackDown (March 11, 2022)

The last episode of SmackDown was well received by both WWE fans and critics.

The show saw Ricochet defeat Sami Zayn to become the new Intercontinental Champion. Naomi and Drew McIntyre made easy work of Carmella and Jinder Mahal respectively. Furthermore, the Usos successfully defended their SmackDown Tag Team Championship against the Viking Raiders.

While Brock Lesnar didn't feature on the show, Ronda Rousey's spectacular SmackDown in-ring debut made up for it. Rousey defeated Sonya Deville in the main event to end the show on a high.

With WrestleMania 38 just three weeks away, WWE is busy building and hyping the premium live event on its weekly shows. Fans can expect Vince McMahon to continue doing the same when SmackDown emanates live from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

Without further ado, here are three interesting things that could happen on SmackDown.

#3. Charlotte Flair attacks Ronda Rousey

The previous episode of SmackDown saw the in-ring debut of Ronda Rousey on the blue brand. The former UFC Champion put on a spectacular performance to defeat Sonya Deville in the main event of the show. Rousey then went on to lay waste to SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, putting her in an ankle lock.

Given how things unfolded last week, fans can expect The Queen to hit back at Rousey. Creative could have Flair team up with Sonya Deville to attack the former Women's Champion.

Originally, The Baddest Woman on the Planet challenged Charlotte Flair to a WrestleMania match after winning the Women's Royal Rumble. While WWE has done well in building this feud, there is no denying that it has been quite predictable. It would be interesting to see if WWE decides to spice things up a bit. One such option could be adding Sonya Deville as a special guest referee for the duo's WrestleMania match.

#2. Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss lay waste to Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre defeated Jinder Mahal on the previous episode of SmackDown. The Scottish Psychopath then went on to mock Happy Corbin, vowing to decimate him at WrestleMania 38.

It should be noted that McIntyre is scheduled to face Happy Corbin at the Show of Shows. However, the feud and build-up to their WrestleMania match has been underwhelming so far. With the Showcase of the Immortals just around the corner, WWE would like to turn things around on the upcoming episode of the blue brand.

Creative could have Corbin and Madcap Moss join forces to orchestrate a 2-on-1 attack on the former WWE Champion. This would act as a stern message to McIntyre. Moreover, it would also help this feud draw a lot of eyeballs.

#1. Brock Lesnar hits back at Roman Reigns on SmackDown

Brock Lesnar faced Bobby Lashley's replacement Austin Theory in a mega event at Madison Square Garden. While The Beast Incarnate successfully defended his WWE Championship, the night did not end too well for him. The former UFC Champion was left busted open after a brutal attack by Roman Reigns.

Given how things unfolded, expect a fired-up Lesnar to hit back at Reigns on the upcoming episode of the blue brand. Creative could have The Beast go berserk, laying waste to The Bloodline.

On another note, the Winner Takes All Title Unification match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar has been the talk of the town recently. WWE deserves a pat on the back for the build up of this high-profile feud, leading into WrestleMania. However, it would be interesting to see who prevails at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

