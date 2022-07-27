3 Interesting things that could happen at SummerSlam 2022 

WWE's biggest event of the summer, SummerSlam 2022, is scheduled for this Saturday, July 30, 2022. Given it's WWE's biggest premium live event of the year (after WrestleMania), the event has always managed to draw a lot of eyeballs.

Well, this year's case is no different, as fans are eagerly waiting to see their favorite superstars in action at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, this weekend.

On another note, a lot has changed in WWE in the last few days - from Vince McMahon's retirement to Triple H being named the head of creative. Thus, there's a lot of speculation as to what the upcoming show will have in store for us.

Will there be any last-minute changes now that The Game is in charge? Well, only time will tell. For now, let's look at three interesting things that the promotion could be planning for July 30:

#3. Dolph Ziggler takes out Theory before he cashes in his Money in the Bank briefcase at SummerSlam

Dolph Ziggler has been proving a thorn in the flesh for Theory on the red brand. The Showoff seems like a man on a mission as he has targeted the upstart ever since his return on RAW. Something similar could be in store for the fans at SummerSlam.

Given how Theory has made his intentions clear about cashing-in the Money in the Bank briefcase at SummerSlam, WWE could have Ziggler thwart those plans.

Since Theory losing his contract this soon would not make much sense, the creative team could have The Showoff take out the former United States Champion before he cashes-in his briefcase.

#2. Bayley returns to attack Liv Morgan

While Liv Morgan is expected to prevail over Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, the night may not end too well for her. Yes, as reported earlier, Bayley is expected to be in Nashville, Tennessee, this weekend. Thus, The Role Model making her much-awaited return to WWE seems highly likely.

WWE could have Bayley return to lay down the breadcrumbs for a new feud against the current champion. The former SmackDown Women's Champion could interrupt Morgan's celebration and attack her after the latter's high-stakes bout.

The blue brand arguably lacks legit names who can challenge Morgan, so Bayley seems apt for the job.

#1. Edge returns to help Rey & Dominik Mysterio defeat The Judgment Day

While it was rumored that Edge would be making his return on the final RAW before SummerSlam, it was not meant to be. However, it has been widely speculated that the promotion saved the same for July 30.

It should be noted that WWE has announced that Rey & Dominik Mysterio will take on Damian Preist & Finn Balor in a No Disqualification tag team match at SummerSlam. Given the stipulation, the potential return of The Rated-R Superstar seems totally on the cards.

The Master Manipulator could return during the tag team match to join forces with the father-son duo. The creative team could have Edge help The Mysterios prevail over The Judgment Day to end the night on a high.

