3 Interesting things that could happen on the upcoming episode of RAW (April 18, 2022)

The previous edition of RAW received mixed to negative reviews from the WWE Universe. The event saw WWE reignite the rivalry between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. On top of that, The Usos became the #1 contender for the RAW Tag Team Championship after defeating The Street Profits. However, the show was underwhelming as it lacked quality action.

WWE wants to bounce back and deliver an action-packed episode when RAW emanates live this Monday night from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

WWE has already announced Finn Balor vs. Theory for the United States Championship and Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley for the RAW Women's Tag Team Championship. On top of that, fans can expect the creative to continue building ongoing feuds.

In this piece, we look at three interesting things WWE could be planning for this Monday night.

#3. Theory becomes the new United States Champion

On the previous episode of RAW, Theory revealed he was promised a shot at the United States Championship by Vince McMahon. Following the revelation, Adam Pearce officially booked Theory vs. Finn Balor with the US title on the line for the upcoming episode of the red brand.

The 24-year-old prodigy is riding high on confidence and momentum, and it won't be surprising if WWE crowns him the new US Champion.

On another note, Finn Balor's run as the US Champion has been forgettable. The former Universal Champion has been subjected to poor bookings, and something similar could be in-store this Monday night.

#2. Kevin Owens attacks Ezekiel on RAW

After making a surprise appearance two weeks ago on RAW, Ezekiel revealed he was Elias' younger brother. Since then, he's been getting on the nerves of The Prizefighter. A feud between the duo seems to be on the cards.

Confident that Ezekiel isn't who he says he is, Kevin Owens will put him through a lie detector test this Monday night. However, expect this segment to turn south sooner rather than later.

WWE could have Owens attack Ezekiel, to lay down the breadcrumbs for a potential match at WrestleMania Backlash.

#1. Seth Rollins lays waste to Cody Rhodes

Seth FREAKIN’ Rollins @WWERollins ROLLINS V RHODES II ROLLINS V RHODES II

Cody Rhodes defeated The Miz in his first match on RAW since 2016. Following his win, The American Nightmare was interrupted by Seth Rollins. The Architect demanded a rematch, which the former AEW star accepted.

With the duo set to lock horns in a rematch at WrestleMania Backlash, expect the creative to start hyping the same on the upcoming episode of the red brand.

Creative could have Rollins lay waste to Rhodes to send him a strong message. It could be an apt way for The Architect to draw some much-needed heat.

