3 Interesting things that could happen on the upcoming episode of SmackDown (May 13, 2022)

With WrestleMania Backlash in the rear-view mirror, the upcoming episode of SmackDown will witness WWE kicking off its build towards the next premium live event, Hell in a Cell.

Truth be told, WrestleMania Backlash exceeded expectations, and the creative team deserves a pat on the back for the same. WWE will be looking to carry forth the momentum when SmackDown emanates live from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township, Pennsylvania.

WWE has already announced that Sasha Banks and Naomi will defend their Women's Tag Team Championship against Natalya & Shayna Baszler on Friday night. On top of that, fans can expect WWE to reveal the next opponents of Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey.

Without further ado, let's look at three interesting things that could happen in the episode.

#3. Shayna Baszler and Natalya become the new Women's Tag Team Champions; Sasha Banks turns heel on SmackDown

Sasha Banks and Naomi are scheduled to defend their Women's Tag Team Championship against Natalya & Shayna Baszler on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. However, the night may not end too well for the current champions.

WWE could have the duo of Natalya and Baszler defeat the Banks & Naomi to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

On another note, with Charlotte Flair taking a break, the lack of depth in the Women's division on the Blue Brand could be seriously exposed. Thus, the chances of WWE splitting the current champs this Friday night look very high.

WWE could have Sasha Banks turn on Naomi after the match to lay down the breadcrumbs for a feud.

#2. Bayley returns to challenge Ronda Rousey

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE Woke up from a nap to see that you idiots still don’t know understand injuries work!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! It’s called ReCoVeRy!!!!!!!! ReHaB!!!!!! Re-MoDeL!!!!!!!!!!! Have some ReSpEcT! 🦿🫀🧠 Woke up from a nap to see that you idiots still don’t know understand injuries work!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! It’s called ReCoVeRy!!!!!!!! ReHaB!!!!!! Re-MoDeL!!!!!!!!!!! Have some ReSpEcT! 🦿🫀🧠 ☀️😙Woke up from a nap to see that you idiots still don’t know understand injuries work!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! It’s called ReCoVeRy!!!!!!!! ReHaB!!!!!! Re-MoDeL!!!!!!!!!!! Have some ReSpEcT! 🦿🫀🧠

Ever since her massive win against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania Backlash, fans have been eagerly waiting to find out what is next for Ronda Rousey. Well, expect WWE to reveal the same this Friday night.

While several names have been making the rounds as Rousey's next opponent, Bayley looks a bit ahead in the race. It was speculated that the former Hugger could return to WWE at WrestleMania Backlash to interrupt Rousey after her match, however, it didn't happen.

Nonetheless, given the lack of top names, WWE could have Bayley return this Friday night to challenge Ronda for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

#1. RK-Bro challenge The Usos for the Tag Team Title unification match at Hell in a Cell

Following their loss at WrestleMania Backlash, RK-Bro featured this Monday night on RAW to reveal that they will appear on SmackDown. According to the RAW Superstars, they are set to demand a title unification match from Roman Reigns since The Usos can't make any decisions for themselves.

WWE could have The Usos refuse the offer initially, only for the babyface duo to attack them. This could then lay down the foundation for a potential title unification match at Hell in a Cell.

On another note, it would be interesting to see how WWE chooses to involve Roman Reigns in this angle.

Got pro wrestling running through your veins? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Should WWE turn Sasha Banks heel? Yes No 73 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh