The real reason why Charlotte Flair is allegedly taking time off from WWE – Reports

Charlotte Flair's storyline injury from WrestleMania Backlash is one of the most newsworthy stories of WWE's latest premium live event.

As reported earlier, The Queen was written off TV as she will reportedly take some time off after a seven-month run as the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Dave Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio that Charlotte Flair will be on a break from WWE for the foreseeable future as she plans on getting married to Andrade:

"That is, in fact, the case. It's the angle to write her off to get married. So, yeah!" (from 03:35 to 03:42)

As per WWE's medical update, Flair suffered a fractured radius during her loss to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash.

Meltzer speculated that the nature of the worked injury should realistically keep her out of action for at least a couple of months:

"Well, if you do a broken arm injury, you have to be out of action for at least a couple of months, or else it's kind of like a stupid injury to do, you know, because it'd be so fake as you broke your arm and you're back in four weeks. So, yeah, I don't know how long (she will be out for)." (from 03:52 to 04:10)

Charlotte Flair and Andrade will get married this summer

During an interview with BTSport in April, Charlotte confirmed she would tie the knot with the AEW star in Mexico later this year. While Flair didn't reveal a specific date, she notified fans with the following update:

"We have a date; it's this summer, in Mexico. I have my dress."

Flair faced Ronda Rousey in a brutal "I Quit" match at WrestleMania Backlash. As expected, the former UFC star dethroned the champion to capture the SmackDown Women's title for the first time in her career.

While Rousey will replace Flair as the leading star of the blue brand's women's division, Charlotte will go on a well-deserved hiatus as she prepares for her wedding to Andrade.

