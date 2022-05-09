Charlotte Flair reportedly taking time off after WrestleMania Backlash

Charlotte Flair lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey following a brutal 'I Quit' Match at WrestleMania Backlash. This may be her last appearance for some time.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet made The Queen say "I quit" after locking her in an Armbar through a chair. Shortly after the match, Kayla Braxton reported that Charlotte suffered a fractured radius. However, it seems the injury is woven into a storyline.

According to Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select, WWE creative were told that Charlotte Flair would take a little time off. Hence, the injury angle was booked so she could go off television. There is no confirmation on how long the second-generation superstar's absence will last.

While the reason isn't yet confirmed, Charlotte had previously mentioned that she plans to marry AEW star Andrade El Idolo in Mexico this summer. We wonder whether this is why she's written off WWE television.

Who will Ronda Rousey face after dethroning Charlotte Flair?

With The Queen taking time off, Rousey will likely start a new feud on the SmackDown after WrestleMania Backlash. But who can she defend her newly-won title against?

Lacey Evans could be her first challenger if she turns heel as was teased on the latest episode of SmackDown. However, the company might opt to protect her for a while as she has returned after 15 months.

Shayna Baszler and Natalya are also solid choices if they do not capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship this week. Rousey has a history with both women.

Another interesting option is Bayley, who is yet to return from an ACL injury she suffered last July. She can walk right into a world title program with The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

Who steps up to Ronda Rousey next? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, we'd love to hear who you think will be the next challenger for the SmackDown Women's Title after WrestleMania Backlash will be, in the comments section.

Edited by Divesh Merani