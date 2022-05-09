WWE WrestleMania Backlash Results: Female superstar joins Edge; Shocking title change - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (May 8th, 2022)

WWE WrestleMania Backlash kicked off with the WrestleMania rematch between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. The pre-show had no matches and the main card kicked off with the regular video package recapping the feud as we headed to the first match of the night.

WWE WrestleMania Backlash Results (May 8th, 2022): Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes

Seth Rollins had control of the match early on and sent Cody Rhodes outside with a kick from the apron. Rhodes got the disaster kick at ringside but Rollins slammed him on the announce desk.

Rollins sent Rhodes into the barricades before locking him in a sleeper hold in the ring. Rhodes hit a superplex before missing an ax handle from the apron to the outside. The American Nightmare managed to get the Cody Cutter off the ropes for a near fall.

Rollins countered a big move and got a near fall of his own before going for the stomp but missed. Rollins tried for a pedigree but Rhodes blocked it before The Architect got another near fall off a Falcon Arrow.

Rollins got a superplex before Rhodes hit the Cross Rhodes off a counter. The latter missed the finisher and took a Pedigree for a very close near fall. Seth Rollins took another Cross Rhodes before they traded rollups and Cody Rhodes got a handful of Rollins' tights to pick up the win.

Result: Cody Rhodes def. Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Grade: A-

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos at WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Omos had the early advantage and he sent Bobby Lashley to the outside before lifting him up and dropping him on the turnbuckles face-first. Lashley managed to escape another big drop before locking in a hold after hopping on Omos' back.

Omos dropped Lashley but the former WWE Champion unloaded on the giant in the corner before locking him up on the ropes. Lashley was demolishing the newcomer and MVP tried to rescue Omos from the outside using his cane.

Lashley got the flatliner in the middle of the ring and got the Hurt Lock in on a kneeling Omos but failed to get the win. Omos took Lashley to the corner and made him break the hold as the match continued.

Lashley dropped Omos with a Flatliner but took a knee strike before MVP came in and smacked him with his cane in the corner. Omos used the distraction and got the rolling powerslam before picking up the win.

Result: Omos def. Bobby Lashley at WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Grade: B

Edge vs. AJ Styles at WWE WrestleMania Backlash

AJ Styles started off strong and took Edge down and sent him outside early on before sending him into the barricades and the announce desk. Back in the ring, Styles hit a dropkick through the ropes to the outside before pulling off an Asai Moonsault to the floor.

Edge went after the injured shoulder of Styles before using the ring post to damage it. Styles was locked in a hold before breaking out and getting a Pele Kick off a counter. He got a top-rope Rana before Edge locked crossface but Styles reversed it into a calf crusher.

Edge broke the hold before getting the spear for a near fall. Styles blocked the next spear and hit the Styles Clash for another near fall. Damian Priest came out at ringside even though he was banned before Finn Balor came in and took him down.

Styles went up the ropes but was dropped by a hooded character in the chaos before Edge locked in the cross-face. AJ Styles was knocked out and Edge picked up the win!

Result: Edge def. AJ Styles at WWE WrestleMania Backlash

After the match, Edge's hooded helper came in and revealed themselves to be none other than Rhea Ripley!

Grade: A

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey - "I Quit" Match for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Ronda Rousey went for Charlotte Flair's arm right off the bat but the champion took control and got some big moves followed by a German Suplex. Rousey tried for a rolling armbar and the two rolled outside with the hold locked in.

Flair broke out and sent Rousey into the barricades before bringing out a Kendo Strick. Rousey snatched the weapon away and chased Flair with it who ran backstage and came out with two kendo sticks.

Rousey tossed Flair on the ramp before beating her with the dual wield kendo sticks. Flair stole a camera from the filming crew and tossed it at Rousey before the two headed into the crowd.

Flair used the railings in the stands to lock in a hold before Rousey came back with a steel chair and The Queen ran back to ringside. She powerbombed Rousey on the barricades before she was sent into the ring post with a Piper's Pit.

Ronda Rousey locked in an upside-down armbar on the apron before the two fell over. Charlotte Flair hit the Natural Selection on a steel chair and went for the Figure Eight. Rousey grabbed the chair and smacked Flair with it to break the hold.

Flair set up the chair in the ring and wished Ronda Happy Mother's Day, but the latter got up and used the chair to lock in a modified armbar, making Charlotte Flair quit!

Result: Ronda Rousey def. Charlotte Flair to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion at WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Grade: A

Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin at WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Madcap Moss started off strong but the match went outside early on after Happy Corbin kicked the former off the apron. Corbin hit a chokeslam and a clothesline before sending Moss into the ring post outside.

Moss hit a massive fallaway slam for a near fall before Corbin got a Deep Six for a near fall of his own. Moss sidestepped a move in the corner and got a sunset flip before picking up a sudden win!

Result: Madcap Moss def. Happy Corbin at WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Grade: B-

The Bloodline vs. RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre - Six-man tag team match at WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Randy Orton and Jimmy Uso kicked off the match and Riddle was tagged in early on for a double-team move. Drew McIntyre came in next and Jimmy seemed to be isolated as McIntyre hit a vertical suplex.

McIntyre called Roman Reigns to join him and let Jimmy make the tag. Reigns accepted the tag but then tagged Jey Uso back in to taunt McIntyre. Riddle was tagged in before The Usos managed to take him down in their corner to isolate him.

Riddle tried to fight back but Reigns came in and took him out with a Rock Bottom. The Usos came back in and superkicked Orton off the apron before Riddle managed to make the tag to McIntyre.

Reigns and McIntyre faced off in the ring and exchanged clubbing strikes before Drew McIntyre got a hip toss and a neckbreaker. He was setting up for the Claymore but Jey distracted him, letting Reigns get the Superman Punch.

Reigns was in control and showed off his titles while McIntyre was down before knocking Riddle off the apron. McIntyre came back with a Claymore and tagged in Orton who came in and took out The Usos after Roman Reigns tagged out.

Orton hit the draping DDT on Jimmy and Jey rushed him but was taken out. Reigns came in as well but took the RKO but Jey broke up the pin. McIntyre tagged in and walked into a superkick from Jey Uso.

Orton was the legal man and tagged in Riddle who wiped out The Usos before getting the Floating Bro on Jimmy for a near fall. Jey tagged in for a pop-up neckbreaker but Orton broke up the pin.

Roman Reigns took out Randy Orton on the outside before McIntyre sent Reigns into the steel steps. The Usos ran a distraction and let Reigns send McIntyre through the announce desk. Back in the ring, Riddle got an RKO from the top rope on Jey but Reigns came in with a spear and picked up the win.

Result: The Bloodline def. & Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro at WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Grade: A

Show rating: B+

We got a big title change with Charlotte Flair possibly going on a break for the meantime, just like we saw with Sonya Deville before she returned as a backstage official. Edge picked up a win over AJ Styles thanks to Rhea Ripley while we got a hard-hitting main event at WrestleMania Backlash.

