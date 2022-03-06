3 interesting things that could happen on the upcoming episode of RAW (March 7, 2022)

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW was full of twists and turns. However, it lacked any significant one-on-one action.

The event saw Finn Balor become the new US Champion after defeating Damian Priest. The latter then turned on Balor and laid waste to him. In another major development, Edge turned heel to decimate AJ Styles in the main event of the show.

WWE has done well when it comes to booking its flagship series recently. With WrestleMania 38 just around the corner, Vince McMahon is leaving no stone unturned in hyping the pay-per-view. Fans can expect more of the same this week when RAW airs live from Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland, Ohio.

Without any further ado, here are three interesting things that could happen on the next episode of RAW.

#3. WWE officially announces Finn Balor vs. Damian Preist for the US Championship at WrestleMania 38

The previous edition of Monday Night RAW saw Finn Balor defeat Damian Priest to become the new United States Champion. However, in an unexpected turn of events, the latter turned heel and battered The Demon King.

Given how things unfolded, there is no denying that WWE has opened the door for a potential WrestleMania match between the two. Expect creative to officially announce the same in the next week.

On another note, Balor's career has been a rollercoaster ever since he relinquished the Universal Championship due to a shoulder injury back in 2016. However, this recent win might just be the turning point in his career.

WWE could use this opportunity to build the Irish superstar up. A good stint as the US Champion will certainly help Balor find his footing back on the main roster.

#2. AJ Styles hits back at Edge

Edge featured last week on RAW to talk about his WrestleMania future. However, before he could proceed, AJ Styles interrupted him. The latter accepted Edge's challenge to set up a dream match for The Show of Shows.

But that was not the end of it, as The Rated R Superstar then turned heel and decimated AJ Styles with chair shots. As expected after a scene like that, WWE has announced that Edge will feature this Monday night to talk about his actions.

Fans should expect a fired-up AJ Styles to strike back at The Master Manipulator. Creative could have Styles confront the former WWE Champion, vowing to defeat him at the Show of Shows.

On another note, a dream match between Styles and Edge at 'Mania has all the ingredients to be a blockbuster. And with both of these superstars being top draws, expect this feud to get a lot of attention leading into WrestleMania 38.

#1. Stone Cold Steve Austin returns to confront Kevin Owens on RAW

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ #WWE has reportedly contacted Stone Cold Steve Austin to have a match at #WrestleMania 38. Moreover, there are rumors that his opponent might be Kevin Owens! #WWE has reportedly contacted Stone Cold Steve Austin to have a match at #WrestleMania 38. Moreover, there are rumors that his opponent might be Kevin Owens! https://t.co/Qe2RinAUeY

While names like Shawn Michaels and Cody Rhodes are making the rounds as potential opponents of Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38, recent reports indicate that it could be Stone Cold Steve Austin.

It should be noted that on top of using the Stunner, Owens has been badmouthing Austin's home state of Texas for quite some time now. It's gone way past the point of blatant, as every time Texas is mentioned to Owens, the former Universal Champion immediately rips into it.

On another note, The Alpha Academy is scheduled to defend their RAW Tag Team Championship on Monday night. Their opponents are RK-Bro and Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens.

Unless the plan is for the Canadian superstar to walk into WrestleMania 38 as a tag champ, WWE could have Stone Cold return and cost Owens and Rollins the match, setting up a feud for the Show of Shows.

Edited by Jacob Terrell

