3 interesting things noted on this week's Raw episode (22 April 2019)

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 928 // 24 Apr 2019, 00:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Yeah! This is Bray Wyatt

This week's WWE Raw came live from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, and the episode itself was decent with some high stakes matches, but as always there were some baseless matches which really didn't make sense.

We saw Bray Wyatt return with a weirder gimmick than 'Eater of Worlds', we saw some superstars silently being drafted to SmackDown Live, and we saw some tag teams split up, with the Bar being one of them.

Another notable character change was Bobby Roode changing his name to Robert Roode. Also, we finally got the next challenger to Seth Rollins' Universal Championship.

We saw the feud between Becky Lynch and Lacey Evans develop, and Samoa Joe has finally arrived on Raw with his United States Championship. From all the moments we witnessed in this week's show, here are 3 major talking points.

#3 Welcome to the Firefly Fun House

Will this character change work?

All right, let us talk about Bray Wyatt's return and his new uncanny gimmick. There are reasons to believe that this new venture could turn out to be a success for WWE, but there are also reasons to believe that this could very well fade away in a matter of weeks.

But what I am sure off is that if the WWE gives Wyatt more creative freedom with his new gimmick, he may just turn this into the best thing in the WWE right now, as we all know about Wyatt's incredible capability on the mic and how he makes the crowd feel anxious about his next move.

That said, it is great to see Bray Wyatt back, and personally, it is brilliant to see him return as a babyface, and only time will tell if this will be a fruitful experiment.

1 / 3 NEXT