3 interesting things that could happen in the upcoming episode of RAW (December 30, 2019)

A huge push is rumored for Samoa Joe, but will he get a much-deserved title run?

The last edition of Monday Night RAW received mixed reviews from WWE fans and critics. While the show had its fair share of highs and lows, the absence of the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar was not only a major talking point, but it also made the show a bit bland.

WWE teased the potential return of Liv Morgan in a new & glamorous look, and they also went on to hype Bobby Lashley and Lana's wedding for the upcoming episode. On top of that, the segment featuring Becky Lynch and Asuka was a real treat to watch given the intensity the duo brought into their promos.

However, AOP attacking Samoa Joe in the main event to tease a potential in-ring return of the Coquina Clutch master was certainly the highlight of the show, and it will be interesting to see how things unfold on the upcoming episode of the Red brand.

While WWE has already announced the Lana & Lashley wedding for the upcoming episode, the newly crowned US Champion Andrade is also announced for the upcoming show. The upcoming episode promises to be an interesting affair.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at 3 interesting things that could happen in the upcoming episode of RAW.

#3 The Kabuki Warriors attack Becky Lynch

It seems totally on the cards

On the previous edition of Monday Night RAW, a fired-up Becky Lynch called out Asuka in epic fashion. While the latter readily agreed for a showdown after the former's agreement to put the RAW Women's Title on the line, expect the duo to clash at Royal Rumble 2020.

Given The Kabuki Warriors' recent bookings, expect WWE to continue booking Asuka as a legit force. Thus, Asuka joining forces with Kairi Sane to annihilate Lynch could be on the cards for the upcoming episode of RAW.

They could attack The Man to make a strong statement, and this could then result in WWE officially announcing the highly anticipated matchup between the duo for Royal Rumble 2020.

