3 Interesting things that could happen on the upcoming episode of SmackDown (25 October 2019)

Brock Lesnar will feature on the upcoming episode of SmackDown

The previous episode of WWE SmackDown received mixed reviews from both critics and fans.

While the show had its moments such as Nikki Cross getting a huge push in the SmackDown Women's Title picture, Bayley and Shorty G cutting impressive promos, etc., it failed to live up to the expectations of the WWE Universe. Moreover, the absence of Cain Velasquez, Brock Lesnar, and Tyson Fury made matters worse for WWE.

After last week's response, WWE would like to bounce back when SmackDown emanates this week from Sprint Center Arena in Kansas City, Missouri. In case you did not know, this week's episode will be airing on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) due to the World Series game taking place at the same time on FOX.

WWE has been advertising Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez for the upcoming episode. Furthermore, Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair have also been announced for this Friday night. Given Crown Jewel is just around a week away. expect WWE to leave no stones unturned in hyping the event on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

So without further ado, let's take a look at 3 interesting things that could happen in the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

#3 Bray Wyatt introduces a darker version of Firefly Fun House

Seth Rollins burned down the Firefly Fun House, last week on RAW

WWE has announced that Bray Wyatt will be returning with his Firefly Fun House on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. In case you did not know, Seth Rollins burned down the Firefly Fun House last week on RAW, after annihilating it completely.

Wyatt could introduce a new, serious and darker version of Firefly Fun House on the upcoming Friday night. Who knows, WWE could even go on to give the segment a new cryptic name.

Given Bray Wyatt is all set to take on Seth Rollins in a Falls Count Anywhere matchup for the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel, WWE could even have the former Eater of Worlds go on to issue a spine chilling warning to the current Universal Champion via his new, better and darker version of Firefly Fun House.

