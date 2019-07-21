3 interesting things that could happen on the upcoming episode of Raw (22 July 2019)

Will WWE lay down the breadcrumbs for a potential Lesnar vs Austin matchup for the future?

The last edition of WWE's flagship show garnered a lot of praises from both critics as well as fans alike. Given that Paul Heyman has taken over the red brand as the new Executive Director, he deserves a lot of credit for how things unfolded on Raw.

While Natalya defeated the likes of Carmella, Naomi and Alexa Bliss in a fatal four-way elimination matchup to become the number one contender for Raw's Women title, Seth Rollins managed to overcome 9 other men in a Cross Brand All-Star 10-Man Battle Royal to become the number 1 contender for Lesnar's Universal title.

However, The Fiend returning to attack Finn Balor was easily the highlight of the show.

Thus, after the success of this week's show, WWE needs to continue doing the good work with the same intensity when the special edition of Raw comes live from the Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida, this Monday night.

In case you did not know, the upcoming edition will be a Raw Reunion special and WWE has already been advertising some big names for the event.

There is no denying the fact that the upcoming episode of Raw promises to be a wild, wild ride and thus, to feed all our curiosities, for the time being, we take a look at 3 interesting things which could happen at Raw Reunion.

#3 Edge pays a surprise visit to host "The Cutting Edge Peep Show" with Christian

Will we witness another heated exchange between The Man and The Rated-R Superstar?

While his former tag team partner and friend Christian has been announced for the upcoming Raw Reunion, the same can't be said for the Rated-R Superstar. However, it does not necessarily mean that a potential return of the former WWE Champion is not on the cards.

Edge could be among one of the surprise packages of WWE and could return to host 'The Cutting Edge Peep Show' with his friend, Christian.

However, it would be interesting to see whether WWE decides to have him involved in another heated exchange with The Man, Becky Lynch, something they did previously on SmackDown 1000.

